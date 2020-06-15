Projection Expo 2020 Opens with 23 Exhibitors

Hosted at http://www.projectionexpo.com , Projection Expo features virtual booths from 23 exhibitors including the best known projector and screen brands, online retailers, and service providers. Together, their booths use a combination of videos, photos, and text to showcase more than 130 new and current products and services. Twenty particularly innovative products were honored with Projection Expo Best of Show Awards.

Unlike most trade shows, Projection Expo requires no registration and is open to all visitors. An interactive booth map at projectionexpo.com allows attendees to wander randomly through the show as they might a live event. Those who volunteer an email address can activate a virtual show badge that may be "scanned" at each booth to request further information. Attendees representing 62 different countries requested advance badges prior to the show, making Projection Expo a truly international event.

Projection Expo was created by ProjectorCentral.com, the World's Largest Projector Resource™, in response to trade show cancellations brought on by COVID-19. The show organizers quickly realized that an online solution can achieve the goals of most trade show attendees and exhibitors while providing unique benefits that don't accrue to live shows. Attendees can move among booths to collect product information and a broad industry perspective in a matter of hours or minutes rather than days—with none of the usual show fatigue. Additionally, Projection Expo will run for a full month through July 15th, then remain permanently accessible at ProjectorCentral.com. And exhibitors at Projection Expo who market to both A/V professionals and consumers will benefit from wide exposure to both segments.

About ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral.com ( https://www.projectorcentral.com) has served the projection industry with news, reviews, and powerful buying and installation tools for 21 years. ProjectorCentral's exclusive database, with specs for 11,000 projectors, and its Projection Calculator, are critical industry resources. Detailed projector reviews deliver respected opinions for home theater enthusiasts and commercial integrators and help make ProjectorCentral "The World's Largest Projector Resource™.

