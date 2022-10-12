Projector Market to grow by USD 9.80 Bn, Records a CAGR of 9.87% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the projector market, operating under the information technology category. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 9.80 billion, at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Projector Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., GAC Technology Group, Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Shenzhen Hotack Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The increasing adoption of projectors in the entertainment industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Low lamp life might hamper the market growth.

Projector Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 45% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the short category led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Product

Short



Ultra-short



Normal

Technology

LCD



DLP



LCoS

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

Projector Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The projector market report covers the following areas:

Projector Market Size

Projector Market Trends

Projector Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of interactive projectors as one of the prime reasons driving the Projector Market growth during the next few years.

Projector Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist projector market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the projector market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the projector market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the projector market, vendors

Projector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $9.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., GAC Technology Group, Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Shenzhen Hotack Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Display Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Display Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Display Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Display Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Display Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Display Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Display Type

5.3 Short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Short - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Short - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ultra-short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Ultra-short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Ultra-short - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Ultra-short - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Ultra-short - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Normal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Normal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Normal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Normal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Normal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Display Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Display Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on DLP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on DLP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on LCoS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on LCoS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AAXA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: AAXA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AAXA Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AAXA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 118: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 BenQ Corp.

Exhibit 123: BenQ Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BenQ Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BenQ Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Coretronic Corp.

Exhibit 130: Coretronic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Coretronic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Coretronic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Coretronic Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 143: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 148: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 153: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

