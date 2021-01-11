ProjectorCentral Announces 2020 Best of the Year Awards

Twenty commercial and consumer projectors and screens are recognized from all products reviewed by the projector industry's leading website.

News provided by

ProjectorCentral

Jan 11, 2021, 15:17 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, "The World's Largest Projector Resource™," has released its annual Best of the Year list identifying the best projectors and screens reviewed last year.

The products below were culled by ProjectorCentral's expert editorial staff from the nearly 40 reviewed throughout 2020, and include everything from large venue commercial laser projectors to lamp-based home theater models and LED portables. They were selected for their high performance in their product class combined with innovation, exceptional value or both.

(PRNewsfoto/ProjectorCentral)

Following are the 2020 Best of Show Year Award winners. You can view the winning products and learn how each earned its award by visiting https://www.projectorcentral.com/ProjectorCentral-2020-best-of-the-year-awards.htm.

BenQ GS2 Smart Wireless LED Portable Projector
Intended Use: Portable Indoor/Outdoor Home Theater

BenQ TK850 4K Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater

BenQ LH710 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Education

Christie Digital DHD1075-GS Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue

Epson BrightLink 1485FI Interactive UST Laser Projector
Intended Use: Education/Classroom, Business/Conference Room

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 UST Laser Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater

Fujifilm FP-Z5000 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Retail, Museum, Specialty Applications

JVC DLA-NX5 D-ILA Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater

LG ProBeam BU50NST 4K Laser Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room

Maxell MP-JW4001 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Education/Classroom, Business/Conference Room

NEC PA1004UL Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue

Optoma CinemaX P2 UST Laser Projector 
Intended Use: Home Theater

Optoma GT1090HDR Laser Gaming Projector 
Intended Use: Home Theater, Gaming

Optoma ProScene ZU720T Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue

Panasonic PT-LRZ35U LED Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Education/Classroom, Home Theater

Panasonic PT-MZ16KL Laser Projector
Intended Use: Large Venue

Screen Innovations Slate 1.2 Zero Edge Pro Projection Screen
Intended Use: Home Theater, Business/Conference Room

Sony VPL-VW715ES SXRD Projector
Intended Use: Home Theater

Sony VPL-PHZ12 Laser Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Retail, Museum

ViewSonic M2 LED Projector
Intended Use: Business/Conference Room, Home Theater

About ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral.com  (https://www.projectorcentral.com) has served the projection industry with news, reviews, and powerful buying and installation tools for 21 years. ProjectorCentral's exclusive database, with specs for 11,000 projectors, and its Projection Calculator, are critical industry resources. Detailed  projector reviews deliver respected opinions for home theater enthusiasts and commercial integrators and help make ProjectorCentral "The World's Largest Projector Resource™.

https://www.twitter.com/ProjectorCentrl

https://www.facebook.com/ProjectorCentralUS/

SOURCE ProjectorCentral

Related Links

projectorcentral.com

Also from this source

ProjectorCentral Goes Live With Guide To Education Projectors...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics