ProjectorCentral Announces Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Award Winners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, host of Projection Expo 2020, has identified 20 cutting-edge projector and screen products honored with its Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Awards.

Through July 15, Projection Expo is showcasing more than 130 new products and services from 23 of the best known projector and screen manufacturers and resellers, covering the latest technology for professional installations and residential home theater.