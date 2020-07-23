ProjectorCentral Goes Live With Guide To Education Projectors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, the World's Largest Projector Resource™, has launched a special Education Projector Buyer's Guide area of the website to assist educators, integrators, and procurement agents in their search for just the right classroom or large venue auditorium or lecture hall projector.

Found at https://www.projectorcentral.com/edu.htm, ProjectorCentral's Education Projector Buyer's Guide features primer articles that describe the variety of projectors utilized in today's K-12 and Higher Ed environments, including traditional long- and short-throw classroom models, interactive ultra-short-throw projectors, and high-brightness large venue projectors for big halls.

These materials are supported by hands-on reviews of current education projectors from ProjectorCentral's expert editorial staff, a library of helpful manufacturer case studies describing how school districts and universities around the globe went about their projector upgrades and installations, and a link to the website's popular Top Ten Classroom Projectors ranking that shows which products are presently generating the highest reader interest and sales.

"ProjectorCentral has been covering classroom and large venue education projectors for the entirety of our 21-year history," said editor-in-chief Rob Sabin, "but we've never had a section where buyers and integrators could learn the basics and get quick access to pertinent models through our reviews and 11,000-projector database. Creating this Education Projector Buyer's Guide as a repository for all our relevant K-12 and Higher Ed content is the first step in building an extensive new resource for schools and universities."

About ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral.com (https://www.projectorcentral.com) has served the projection industry with news, reviews, and powerful buying and installation tools for 21 years. ProjectorCentral's exclusive database, with specs for 11,000 projectors, and its Projection Calculator, are critical industry resources. Detailed projector reviews deliver respected opinions for home theater enthusiasts and commercial integrators and help make ProjectorCentral "The World's Largest Projector Resource™."

