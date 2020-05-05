ProjectorReviews.com has released its 12th annual Education Projector Report

OSPREY, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projector buying season is in full swing for K-12 and higher education!

ProjectorReviews.com has identified many of the best projector choices for classrooms, multi-purpose rooms, lecture halls, and museums. This year's Education report is sponsored by Epson, the world's largest projector manufacturer.

A Tasty Tidbit: For the first time, all of the Larger Venue/Higher Ed Projectors included in this report are solid-state projectors – laser or laser/led.

ProjectorReviews.com has created in-depth reviews of 15 different projector series, representing 10 different major manufacturers. Those series include more than 60 total projector models! We review one model from each series.

Education represents over half of the projector market, so no surprise that most manufacturers offer extensive education programs including special pricing.

Projector Reviews has announced our annual Best-In-Classroom awards for the best education projectors in value and performance in the following "classes":

Standard Projectors – Projectors for typical K-12 classroom use.

Larger Venue/Higher Ed Projectors – Projectors suitable for larger university/college classrooms of 50-400+ Typically: Lecture halls, large labs

Large Venue and Specialty – High-power projectors with advanced features, including edge blending, interchangeable lenses. Ideal for museums, auditoriums.

In addition to announcing our new winners, we've included last year's best (if still current). They remain excellent, but do not compete for this year's awards.

Covid-19 as a game changer: With social distancing the new reality, many schools will have to drastically reduce class sizes, with some students placed in the far back of classrooms.

That will result in the need for larger displays! Check out our report's very timely feature on Equivalent Visibility. – Art Feierman, Editor

Another taste of some winners:

Smartest Standard Projector: BenQ EW800ST Larger/Hi- Ed Projector: Best Performance: Panasonic PT-VM250 Best Performance: Large Venue/Specialty: NEC NP-PA653UL

To view the full report, visit: https://www.projectorreviews.com/projector-reports/classroom-projector-report-best-education-projectors-2020-2021/

About Projector Reviews Inc: https://www.projectorreviews.com

ProjectorReivews.com, launched in 2000, is an expert site, providing information and in-depth reviews on the many projectors available. We analyze many types of projectors and applications, resulting in 500+ projector reviews. Videos too: We have more than 100 on YouTube, and even more on our site.

