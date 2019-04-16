ProjectorReviews.com Recognizes Five Epson Display Solutions in Annual Classroom Projector Report

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number one projector manufacturer in the world1, today announced it received five awards in the 2019-2020 Classroom Projector Report: The Best Education Projectors from ProjectorReviews.com, a leading projector review site. This annual report highlights a wide-range of projectors launched in the past year, from inexpensive, value-oriented projectors to high-powered projectors with advanced networking for large university classrooms and auditoriums. A brand-new category was included in this year's report – High End and Specialty Education Projectors – which features extremely powerful projectors suited for digital signage at universities and colleges.

"In our just released 2019-2020 Classroom Projector Report: The Best Education Projectors, we recognized five Epson projector display solutions with awards for outstanding performance and value propositions provided to educational institutions of all types," said Art Feierman, owner, ProjectorReviews.com. "Epson is by far the largest provider of projectors in North America and, not surprisingly, offers the most extensive lineup of projectors optimized for use in schools. In addition, they have a great education program known as Brighter Futures. Epson continues to stand out in the report with five 'Best in Classroom' awards – the most of any brand – and represents entries in all three of our report's market segments – K-12, Higher Education, and High End /Specialty Large Venue projectors."

ProjectorReviews.com evaluates each projector's capabilities in the education environment to provide an in-depth buying guide for educators and institutions. Epson's education projectors deliver high-quality performance and flexible placement with easy-to-use features to further enrich the learning experience. The following Epson models received "Best in Classroom" honors:

"Epson strives to present educators with reliable display solutions that create engaging and immersive learning experiences," said Jason Meyer, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Being included in the ProjectorReviews.com 'Best in Classroom' report is a testament to our commitment to educational institutions – providing exceptional products with a wide-range of applications designed to meet virtually every educators' needs."

As a leading manufacturer of innovative classroom displays, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

About Epson Education Products

Designed with educator input, Epson's advanced presentation display and projector technologies make bright, collaborative learning environments a reality. Compatible with a wide range of devices and widely-used software, Epson presentation displays make it easy for teachers to share content to engage students, no matter where they sit in the classroom. Epson's unmatched technology, service and support ensure educators are confident that vivid, bright images and multimedia are available in the classroom every day.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

EPSON, LightScene and PowerLite are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc.All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

