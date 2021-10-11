Prolacta Bioscience's Mindy Fuzesy Presents at Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses 2021 Virtual Convention

"Human milk is more than nutrition for premature and critically ill infants — it is medicine," said Fuzesy, medical science liaison of neonatal and pediatric nursing at Prolacta. "The bioactive components found in human milk are essential for supporting immunity, development, growth, and the long-term health of premature and critically ill infants. 1 It's important that we have discussions about how manufacturing processes influence the retention of bioactive components in donor human milk."

Breast milk naturally contains bioactive components that are critical for infants' health.1 However, once the milk is processed and/or pasteurized to ensure safety, bioactivity is impacted.2,3 Some human milk processing methods, such as Prolacta's patented vat pasteurization process, retain more of the natural bioactivity of the milk than other processes.2-4 This yields donor human milk and donor milk products that more closely reflect mother's own milk.3,4

Each year, the AWHONN convention brings together the leaders in the fields of women's health, obstetrics, and neonatology to discuss emerging research and topics to advance learning and education in their fields. To learn more, please visit https://www.awhonnconvention.org/.

