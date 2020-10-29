Proliance Surgeons Partners With Regence and Signify Health to Accelerate Value-based Care

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proliance Surgeons, one of the country's largest surgical practices, has announced a new partnership with Regence and Signify Health with a goal of positively transforming healthcare for providers, employers, individuals and families in Washington state.

Through the Regence Episodes of Care (EOC) program, managed by Signify Health, Proliance Surgeons and other providers are paid for delivering improved patient outcomes and lower costs over the course of a care episode. The EOC program will cover the associated costs of care for procedures relating to events like a knee replacement or childbirth, across settings and acuity, beginning 30 days before surgery and continuing for three months after the procedure.

As part of the EOC program, Proliance has expanded its services to include new telemedicine visits, nursing management, patient engagement systems and more, allowing its medical staff to remain in contact with patients, learn how they are recovering from surgery, and further enhance its market-leading delivery of outpatient surgery satisfaction and exceptional outcomes.

"Proliance's partnership with Regence and Signify Health strengthens our position as a leader in outpatient surgery," said Mark Barnhart, CEO of Proliance Surgeons. "The new program provides our surgeons with outcome measures that are compared with national benchmarks, helping us continuously search for areas of improvement throughout the care episode. The program aligns perfectly with our commitment to provide our patients with the right care, in the right location, at the right time. We are honored to be a partner in a program that supports our organizational values to provide excellent, high-value clinical care."

"Regence is a pioneer in designing value-based arrangements that drive greater provider collaboration to achieve more efficient and effective care," said Francois de Brantes, SVP, Episodes of Care at Signify Health. "We're delighted to partner with Regence to build a network of distinction that includes provider groups like Proliance, which shares our vision for improving quality and the healthcare experience for the people we serve."

"2020 has been both a challenging and transformative year for healthcare. Amid these changes, Regence is focused on partnerships that deliver more personalized, affordable, and effective care for our members," said Kristie Putnam, vice president of provider partnership innovation at Regence. "Working with Proliance on Episodes of Care provides a strong, collaborative foundational partnership to deliver on this mission."

Proliance has more than 425 providers, including more than 250 board-certified physicians providing treatment at more than 100 care centers in Washington state. By participating in the Regence EOC program, Proliance will bring its expertise in delivering exceptional outcomes and an excellent patient experience to Regence members in need of specialty care, such as orthopedics, sports medicine, spine, ear nose & throat, general surgery, ophthalmology, obstetrics & gynecology, plastic surgery and urology.

About Proliance Surgeons

A physician-owned-and-managed company, Proliance Surgeons is one of the largest surgical practices in the country with more than 425 providers including 250 board-certified physicians providing treatment at Care Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers throughout Washington. The organization's range of specialties include: Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Pain Management, Sports Medicine and Physiatry. More than 50,000 outpatient surgeries are performed annually in the organizations' ASCs, where quality is excellent and costs are typically lower, with faster recovery times than in traditional hospitals. Its unique in-house business model combines cutting-edge clinical expertise with innovation to bring patients a new kind of healthcare that puts them in the driver's seat, reducing rehabilitation time and medical costs.

About Regence

Regence serves approximately 3.1 million members through its Regence health plans in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Each Regence health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home. We are accelerating the movement to value-based care by working with payers and providers to address both the financing and delivery of care, and sharing accountability for driving better outcomes for the individuals and families we serve. Our innovative episodes of care payment models and personalized health assessment and care coordination services enable us to close clinical and social care gaps, manage risk and drive a better experience for millions of people each year. Applying powerful analytics and clinical expertise, we support individuals' health journeys from the acute care facility to the ideal next site of care and all the way to a place of residence, helping people get home sooner and stay there longer. We support care needs anywhere in the U.S. through our high-performance provider and community networks – including the nation's largest mobile field-based network of doctors and nurse practitioners trained and ready for in-home visits. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

