Prolific Banking Inc. Signs Brookline Bank to its Bank Innovation Partnership Program

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookline Bank becomes the first innovation partner with Prolific Banking for automated enrollment of commercial banking customers with the On-Ramp enrollment-as-a-service product.

The Innovation Partnership Program is a new concept enabling Prolific Banking and its bank partners to initiate the implementation design phase of the project in advance of a long-term contractual commitment. The intent is joint participation from both the bank and Prolific Banking during the discovery and prototyping project components to inform implementation planning for the production-ready solution. With this approach, the bank has "a seat at the table" in how best to apply, leverage and implement their ideal solution.

"It is so important to make a customer's first experience with a new product or service a good one," said Darryl Fess, President & CEO of Brookline Bank. "This project is right in line with our goal of creating strong customer relationships through high touch service and keeping our processes as fast and uncomplicated as possible."

"We are excited to have Brookline Bank has a partner for our next generation technology platform to support commercial digital engagement with On-Ramp," said Scott Graf, who leads Prolific Banking as Founder and President. "We look forward to adding forward thinking banks willing to participate in this significant innovation project."

About Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank is a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., and is headquartered in Brookline, Massachusetts. A full-service financial institution, Brookline Bank provides individuals and businesses with deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity lending, commercial and CRE banking, cash management, merchant services, and access to investment services. Brookline Bank operates over 30 offices in Greater Boston and the North Shore. For more information go to brooklinebank.com. Brookline Bank is an Equal Opportunity and Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Prolific Banking, Inc.

Atlanta-based Prolific Banking was founded in 2020 by a team experienced in commercial banking and software development. This new fintech is a key technology partner for financial institutions providing thought leadership and innovative solutions.

The Prolific Banking mission is to facilitate digital transformation of commercial banking, enabling competition in a modern technology environment with a level of digital engagement that improves client experience, provides efficiencies and scale, and generates new revenue streams. For additional information about Prolific Banking, please visit: prolificbanking.com or call us at: 470-481-1049

