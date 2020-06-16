Prologis Announces Debt Tender Offer to Purchase Up to €350 Million Maximum Tender Amount

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) announced today that its operating subsidiary, Prologis, L.P. ("Prologis"), has commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to €350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the specified series of its outstanding debt. The 2024 Notes (defined below) are subject to an additional limit of €100,000,000 on the aggregate principal amount of such series that will be purchased in the Tender Offer. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in Prologis' Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase"), dated as of today.

The Tender Offer

The Tender Offer consists of a maximum tender offer made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, which sets forth a comprehensive description of the terms of the Tender Offer.

In the Tender Offer, Prologis is offering to purchase, subject to the maximum tender amount of €350,000,000 (described below) and any resulting proration, the notes of the series listed below.

CUSIP /ISIN Numbers Title of Security Principal Amount Outstanding Sub-Cap Par Call Date Acceptance Priority Level Tender Offer Consideration (1) Early Tender Payment (1)(2) Total Consideration (1)(3)













74340X AZ4 / XS0999296006 Prologis, L.P. 3.000% Notes due January 18, 2022

(the "2022 Notes") €700,000,000 N/A October 18, 2021 1 €1,010.00 €30.00 €1,040.00

74340X BA8 / XS1031555094 Prologis, L.P. 3.375% Notes due February 20, 2024

(the "2024 Notes") €700,000,000 €100,000,000 November 20, 2023 2 €1,080.00 €30.00 €1,110.00



































(1) Per €1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase. Does not include accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid on notes accepted for purchase. (2) Included in the total consideration for notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time (defined below). (3) Includes the applicable early tender payment.

The amounts of each series of notes that are purchased in the Tender Offer will be determined in accordance with the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the Offer to Purchase, with 1 being the higher Acceptance Priority Level and 2 being the lower Acceptance Priority Level. All notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer having the higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any tendered notes having the lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted in the Tender Offer. The 2022 Notes, which are within the first Acceptance Priority Level and subject to proration, will be accepted before any 2024 Notes, which are within the second Acceptance Priority Level and subject to proration. However, notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Time will be accepted for purchase in priority to other notes tendered after the Early Tender Time, even if such notes tendered after the Early Tender Time have a higher Acceptance Priority Level than the notes tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Time. Notes accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase may be subject to proration so that Prologis will only accept for purchase up to €350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes or up to €100,000,000 with respect to the 2024 Notes, as described in the Offer to Purchase.

The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 pm, New York City time, on July 14, 2020, (the "Expiration Time") unless extended or earlier terminated by Prologis, at its sole discretion. Holders of notes subject to the Tender Offer must validly tender their notes at or prior to 5:00 pm, New York City time, on June 26, 2020 (the "Early Tender Time"), unless extended or earlier terminated by Prologis at its sole discretion, to be eligible to receive the applicable total consideration, which includes an early tender payment, outlined in the table above. Holders of notes subject to the Tender Offer who tender their notes after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive the applicable tender offer consideration, which is the total consideration minus the early tender payment, outlined in the table above. The applicable total consideration or tender offer consideration will only be paid to holders of tendered notes that are subject to the Tender Offer to the extent that Prologis accepts such notes for purchase.

Note Instructions will be irrevocable, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase.

The total consideration for each €1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to the Tender Offer will be (i) €1,040.00 for each €1,000 principal amount of the 2022 Notes and (ii) €1,110.00 for each €1,000 principal amount of the 2024 Notes, which includes an early tender payment set forth in the table on the front cover of the Offer to Purchase. In addition to the total consideration or the tender offer consideration, as applicable, accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased notes will be paid from the applicable last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for such purchased notes. Tenders of the notes will be accepted for purchase only in principal amounts equal to €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof. No alternative, conditional or contingent tenders will be accepted. Holders who tender less than all of their notes must continue to hold notes in at least the minimum authorized denomination of €100,000 in principal amount. Depending on the amount tendered and the applicable proration factor applied, if the principal amount of notes to be returned to a Holder as a result of proration would result in less than the minimum authorized denomination of €100,000 being returned to such Holder, Prologis will either accept or reject all of such Holder's validly tendered notes.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer are Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Citigroup Global Markets at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect); or J.P. Morgan at: (866) 834-4666 (U.S. toll-free), +44 20 7134 2468 (non-U.S.) or (212) 834-3424 (collect). Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained from the Information Agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation at 866-470-4200 (toll-free) or 212-430-3774 (collect) or in writing at 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, NY 10006.

The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including a financing condition. If any of the conditions are not satisfied, Prologis will not be obligated to accept for payment, purchase or pay for, and may delay the acceptance for payment of, any tendered notes and may terminate the Tender Offer, in each event subject to applicable laws. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on the tender of a minimum principal amount of notes. Prologis is not soliciting consents from holders of notes in connection with the Tender Offer.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations regarding launching and completing (subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer) the Tender Offer. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risk related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release except as may be required by law.

