ProMedica Announces Commitment to Social Determinants of Health through Data Nerve Center and Investment in Data Analytics Partner, Socially Determined

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMedica National Social Determinants of Health Institute today announced the creation of the Ebeid Data Nerve Center and partnership with Socially Determined, a health care data analytics company.

As health care increasingly focuses on addressing the social determinants of health (SDOH), it is essential to use applied data analytics and predictive modeling to both identify patients, members and employees in greatest need and to determine efficient and effective interventions that improve their health outcomes and reduce the cost of their care.

By integrating ProMedica's clinical excellence and deep data structures with Socially Determined's powerful analytic capabilities, the Ebeid Data Nerve Center will focus on the needs of specific patient cohorts that could benefit from standardized interventions designed to improve health care outcomes. By applying data-informed workflows into front-end clinical settings, the initiative will disrupt traditional structures of population health management and create a new, innovative model of precision population health, leading to improved health and well-being for ProMedica patients and a reduction in overall cost.

ProMedica's Ebeid Data Nerve Center will be the centerpiece of this initiative, focused on evaluating and understanding the connection between social and economic factors and health. The center will serve as a:

Powerful demonstration of ProMedica's commitment to Toledo and the impact of SDOH on our community

and the impact of SDOH on our community Centralized analytic driver for the Institute, dynamically integrating data sources and intervention resources, while bringing visibility to strategy and operations

"Single Pane of Glass" through which ProMedica can unify research, analysis, and operational excellence around SDOH

Cutting-edge venue for on-site visits, speaking engagements and events

As a further commitment to the success of this initiative, ProMedica has joined four other organizations in supporting Series 'A' funding of $7.3 million for Socially Determined, a leading provider of SDOH data analytics.

"Addressing the social determinants of health is one of the leading disruptions in health care, and we must begin to use data analytics to drive the innovation and quantify impact," said Randy Oostra, President and CEO, ProMedica. "Socially Determined links clinical, claims and community data to allow for meaningful action and to support reimbursement for interventions, such as food, housing and transportation."

About ProMedica

About Socially Determined

Media Contact:

Tausha Moore

419-262-0371

tausha.moore@promedica.org

SOURCE ProMedica

Related Links

https://www.promedica.org

