Promera Health Launches First Immune Product with Creatine, an Ingredient Clinically Shown to Boost T Cells Essential to Fighting Viral Infections

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Systems Inc., the manufacturer behind some of the most trusted and innovative nutraceuticals and health support brands on the market, announced the creation of the first immune product featuring Creatine, an ingredient clinically shown to power T Cells. The body's front-line defenders against viruses like COVID-19, T Cells are powered by and dependent on Creatine. Part of a newly developed product division, PROMERA HEALTH IMMUNE SUPPORT features CON-CRĒT® Patented Creatine HCl®, the most bioavailable and effective form of Creatine on the market and is now available at Target.com and Amazon.

"Our mission at Vireo has always been to develop innovative products that positively impact the health and lifestyles of customers by delivering the science of wellness. Our patented CON-CRET Creatine HCI has been the top specialty Creatine on the market for more than a decade. And now, new research reveals that Creatine is the key nutrient essential for boosting T Cells and optimizing immune system health. The human body only makes half the Creatine it needs to be healthy and the other half should come from diet or supplements. In an era where immunity and T Cells have taken center stage in public health discussions, I'm enthused to offer this innovation in a formula catered to supporting immune system health," said Mark Faulkner, Founder and President of Vireo Systems and Promera Health.

PROMERA HEALTH IMMUNE SUPPORT also features a combination of top immune boosting ingredients like Vitamin D, Zinc, Selenium, Black Elderberry and Green Tea extracts as well as Alpha-GEE®, a unique, patented amino acid-based peptide that provides beneficial effects through healthy inflammation responses. Both Promera Health's patented CON-CRET Creatine HCI and Alpha-GEE are certified drug free, GMP, HACCP and SQF, the highest nutraceutical and dietary supplement certification available.

Promera Health products are produced through the company's vertically integrated process of managing research and development, molecular synthesis, and in-house manufacturing at their own FDA registered facilities in Tennessee and Nebraska, thereby controlling quality from start to finish.

Promera Health, one of Vireo Systems multiple innovative brands, features the next generation of immune support with CON-CRĒT® Patented Creatine HCl®, the most bioavailable form of Creatine on the market. The brand's inaugural product, PROMERA HEALTH IMMUNE SUPPORT, is the first and only daily supplement designed to support immune systems by powering T Cell energy.

