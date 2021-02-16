Prometheus Biosciences Announces Appointments of Judith L. Swain, MD and Helen C. Adams, CPA to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. ("Prometheus"), a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced the appointments of Judith L. Swain, MD and Helen C. Adams to its board of directors. Ms. Adams will assume the position of Chair of the Audit Committee.

"We're thrilled to have Judith and Helen join our Board of Directors, who bring significant clinical medicine and financial expertise that will be important as we advance our pipeline to people living with IBD," said Mark McKenna, President and CEO of Prometheus. "Judith is a distinguished physician scientist and veteran scientific advisory board member with an international perspective on drug development. Helen is an outstanding financial professional and experienced board member who will provide leadership and guidance as our Audit Committee Chair. We are eager to benefit from their insights as we continue to build a leading biotechnology company."

Dr. Swain is an internationally recognized physician scientist and an academic leader in translational and clinical research. She currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of PhysioWave, Inc., a medical device company, and serves as a Visiting Professor at the National University of Singapore. Prior to these roles, Dr. Swain was Executive Director of the Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, a research institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, and Professor, National University of Singapore. Prior to that, Dr. Swain served as Dean for Translational Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, and as Chair and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. Dr. Swain is a co-founder of Synecor, LLC and currently serves on the board of directors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Upstream Medical Technologies Ltd, and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines. Dr. Swain earned an M.D. from the University of California, San Diego, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Prometheus' 360 drug discovery platform enables a precision approach to treating IBD, a debilitating inflammatory condition with no known cure," added Dr. Swain. "The company's lead program, PRA023, is a promising anti-TL1A antibody designed to target both inflammation and fibrosis associated with IBD. This is a bold approach to tackling this difficult-to-treat disease and I'm excited to join the board as it progresses this program through clinical studies."

Ms. Adams brings over three decades of accounting, auditing and financial oversight expertise in the life sciences industry to the Prometheus board of directors. Ms. Adams served as the San Diego Area Managing Partner for Haskell & White LLP, a regional certified public accounting firm, and was a certified public accountant at Deloitte & Touche LLP, serving most recently as a Partner in the Life Sciences and Technology Group. Prior to that, Ms. Adams was a member of the board of directors of Genasys Inc. (formerly known as LRAD Corporation), serving as the Audit Committee Chair and member of the Compensation Committee. In addition to her public company board service, Ms. Adams has served on the boards of directors of several organizations, including Athena San Diego, the Athena Foundation, Make A Wish San Diego and the California State University at San Marcos Foundation.

"Prometheus is a unique company with a clear mission to revolutionize the way that IBD is treated and I'm excited to join the board," said Ms. Adams. "The company's recent $130 million financing with top-tier biotech investors, accomplished management team and novel 360 platform make for a great foundation to advance Prometheus to its next phase of growth."

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is guided by its board of directors, led by Chairman Tachi Yamada, M.D., and a scientific advisory board composed of key opinion leaders in IBD, including Stephan Targan, M.D., William Sandborn, M.D. and Dermot P. McGovern, M.D., Ph.D. Prometheus recently completed a $130 million equity financing led by Eventide Asset Management and RTW Investments, with participation from new investors including Perceptive Advisors, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Cormorant Capital, Point72 Asset Management and Irving Investors.

Prometheus maintains its headquarters in San Diego, CA. For more information about Prometheus, please visit www.prometheusbiosciences.com .

SOURCE Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.