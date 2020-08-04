Prometheus Biosciences Appoints Keith W. Marshall as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., ("Prometheus") a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), announced today the appointment of Keith Marshall, Ph.D., MBA as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marshall will serve on the executive management team and will lead the company's finance and investor relations functions.

"Keith is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience across healthcare strategy, life sciences investment banking, and business development," said Mark McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prometheus Biosciences. "His financial leadership experience and strong scientific acumen will add significant value to the company as we enter the next phase of Prometheus' growth."

Mr. Marshall commented, "Prometheus' precision approach to developing novel therapies for GI diseases through its Prometheus 360 platform is truly unique. The company's strong leadership team, recognized founders and partners, and commitment and potential to transforming the IBD treatment paradigm make this a compelling opportunity. I look forward to joining the team at this pivotal moment in Prometheus' journey, and being a part of the company's bright future."

Prior to joining Prometheus, Mr. Marshall was Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Conatus Pharmaceuticals since 2017. Prior to Conatus, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Torque Therapeutics (now Repertoire Immune Medicines), a Flagship Pioneering company. Mr. Marshall also served as Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking at GCA Savvian Advisors, Managing Director, Co-founder, and Chief Financial Officer at Montgomery, Marshall Healthcare Partners, and Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at Montgomery & Co. He began his career in investment banking at JP Morgan.

Mr. Marshall holds an MBA from the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business, a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of California, San Francisco and an A.B. in Biology from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for patients living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The company's precision medicines platform, Prometheus 360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with companion diagnostics and has generated a large pipeline of therapeutics in development for the treatment of IBD. Due to its expertise in the field and cutting-edge technologies, Prometheus has formed several partnerships to develop targeted therapies for inflammatory bowel disease.

Prometheus maintains its headquarters in San Diego, CA. For more information about Prometheus, please visit www.prometheusbiosciences.com.

