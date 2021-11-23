Promethium Announces Issuance of a U.S. Patent for Natural Language Processing Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented data management and analytics innovator Promethium today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent No. 11,074,252, (the '252 patent) further strengthening the company's intellectual property position and capabilities in the data analytics and management industry.

The '252 patent titled, "Using Stored Execution Plans for Efficient Execution of Natural Language Questions," was awarded to Kaycee Lai, CEO of Promethium and is jointly owned by the company.

A major step toward true data democratization

The underlying technology of the patent takes the search-based data analytics experience to a new level of automation. Unlike other data analytics search solutions, this technology doesn't require data to be in a centralized repository or for SQL to be pre-defined. Taking a question written in natural language , the patented technology automates the process of finding the best fit data across disparate data sources, preparing the data, generating the SQL, executing the federated query and returning the results. Through the application of this groundbreaking technology thousands of hours that would typically be spent on manual tasks and moving data can be saved.

"This issued patent demonstrates our commitment to democratize data by making the steps in the data analytics processes faster and easier," said Kaycee Lai, CEO of Promethium. "Technology innovations like this are essential for speeding up data-driven decisions as data volumes and data complexity skyrocket."

Innovative technology has received industry accolades

In the past year Promethium has received widespread industry recognition with analyst coverage, accolades and awards. Recognition includes CRN Emerging Vendors 2021, Big Innovation Award 2021, 2021 SIIA CODiE Finalist, AI Excellence Award 2021, inclusion on the CRN Big data 100 list, IDC Innovators and Best New Product CDO Recommended.

"The CDO Magazine Best New Products CDO Recommended for 2021 recognition honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining data analytics by focusing on innovative products that help CDOs overcome the complex and ever-changing data analytics demands," said Steve Wanamaker, CEO of The CDO Magazine. "Promethium was judged by a panel of 10 CDOs as solving real world problems for CDOs and data leaders in new and innovative ways."

Introducing the new Promethium Trial Experience

Promethium's trial experience has been enhanced to make it easier for users to prove the solution works for their situation.

Trial users can connect their own data with just a few clicks and start exploring and querying their data in minutes without any code or special skills. An intuitive user experience is combined with a new digital adoption assistant that guides users effortlessly to success.

The new trial experience is available now. Sign up now at pm61data.com .

About Promethium:

Promethium is used by data driven enterprises to enable every employee to make data driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management. With Promethium users can find data-driven answers by using intuitive natural language search. Unlike other solutions, there are no long implementations because data never needs to be moved and is accessed where it is. Connect data sources to Promethium and within minutes users can see results. Answers from data in minutes instead of months. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more info: www.pm61data.com .

