Prometic announces second annual Plasminogen Deficiency Awareness Week

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX: PLI) (OTCQX: PFSCF) ("Prometic" or the "Corporation") is pleased to invite you to its second annual Plasminogen Deficiency Awareness Week, from November 5 to 8, 2018.

This initiative, sponsored by Prometic, aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of this rare disease and its effects.

Plasminogen Deficiency Awareness Week is a free 4-day online event available at plgdweek.com. where participants will have access to:

Educational webinars and videos

Case studies

Answers to common questions and concerns patients and caregivers may have at various times through their journey

Testimonials from patients

And more!

To address the needs and interests of a broad stakeholder audience, there will be activities and content dedicated specifically to patients & caregivers, while other material and information may be of particular interest to healthcare providers.

Prometic is dedicated to making a difference by developing a plasminogen replacement therapy, for congenital plasminogen deficiency, which is currently under review by the FDA. "At Prometic, we are passionate about developing solutions for unmet medical needs for rare diseases. We are committed to developing drugs that help address challenging, orphan medical conditions", says Pierre Laurin, President and CEO, Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

Plasminogen Deficiency Awareness Week revolves around sharing knowledge and testimonials. The idea is to build a community of people affected directly or indirectly by this disease – because sharing is a part of healing!

About Plasminogen Deficiency

The most common condition associated with plasminogen deficiency is ligneous conjunctivitis, which is characterized by thick, woody (ligneous) growths on the conjunctiva of the eye, and if left untreated, can lead to corneal damage and blindness. Ligneous growths tend to recur after surgical excision, thereby requiring multiple surgeries.

While ligneous conjunctivitis is the best characterized lesion of plasminogen deficiency, hypoplasminogenemia is a multi-systemic disease that can also affect the ears, sinuses, tracheobronchial tree, genitourinary tract, and gingiva. Tracheobronchial lesions including hyper viscous secretions can result in respiratory failure. Hydrocephalus has also been reported in children with severe hypoplasminogenemia, apparently related to the deposition of fibrin in the cerebral ventricular system.

About Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

Prometic (www.prometic.com) is a publicly traded (TSX symbol: PLI) (OTCQX symbol: PFSCF) biopharmaceutical corporation with two drug discovery platforms focusing on unmet medical needs. The first platform (small molecule therapeutics) stems from the discovery of two receptors which we believe are at the core of how the body heals: namely, promoting tissue regeneration and scar resolution as opposed to fibrosis. One of the lead drug candidates emerging from this platform, PBI-4050, is expected to enter pivotal phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The second drug discovery and development platform (plasma-derived therapeutics) leverages Prometic's experience in bioseparation technologies used to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. The Corporation's primary goal with respect to this second platform is to address unmet medical needs with therapeutic proteins not currently commercially available, such as Ryplazim™ (plasminogen). We are also leveraging this platform's higher recovery yield potential to advance established plasma-derived therapeutics such as Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG). The Corporation also provides access to its proprietary bioseparation technologies to enable pharmaceutical companies in their production of non-competing biopharmaceuticals. Recognized as a bioseparations expert, the Corporation derives revenue from this activity through sales of affinity chromatography media which contributes to offset the costs of its own R&D investments.

We are headquartered in Laval, Quebec (Canada) and have R&D facilities in Canada, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("USA"), manufacturing facilities in Canada and the Isle of Man and corporate and business development activities in Canada, the USA, and Europe.

