Prominence in Buckhead Awarded LEED Gold Certified Designation

ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Real Estate Investors today announced Prominence in Buckhead has achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certified designation by the United States Green Building Council. The certification was awarded under the updated v4.1 Existing Buildings Operations and Maintenance rating system. LEED Gold is the second highest of four classifications for green buildings.

The 433,237 square foot Class A office tower, located at 3475 Piedmont Road in the heart of Buckhead, joins the list of less than 170 certified LEED Gold buildings in the state of Georgia. The 18-story building was acquired in December of 2018 by New York Life Real Estate Investors on behalf of an institutional client. Aileen Almassy and Andy Sumlin of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents for the building and Crocker Partners serves as the property management team.

Several implementations that led to Prominence in Buckhead's LEED Gold certification include:

Enhancement of the building ventilation to improve indoor air quality

Completion of a garage lighting retrofit project that reduced garage electricity use by 65%

Diversion over 50% of its waste from landfills through its robust recycling program

The property management team will continue to hold educational Lunch & Learns for their tenants on green and sustainable practices like recycling and alternative transportation options and provide for other non-standard stream recycling like electronics, batteries and bulbs.

LEED v4.1 is the next generation standard for green buildings which emphasizes performance monitoring. Other marquee buildings in Georgia that have received the LEED Gold certification include Georgia World Congress Center, Salesforce Tower (previously Atlanta Plaza), and most recently, the State Farm Arena, after a 2019 renovation project was completed.

"Servidyne was privileged to assist the Crocker Partners property team through the LEED certification process. From property management to engineering, everyone was enthusiastic and eager to achieve new levels of sustainability throughout the range of building operations," said Jami Kono, Project Engineer with Servidyne who was responsible for evaluating the building and ultimately confirming the certification level.

In addition to its LEED Gold Certification, the building was awarded the Wired Certified Platinum designation earlier this year, the international standard for cutting-edge internet connectivity in office buildings.

On-site amenities at the building include a newly renovated fitness center, conference facility, chef-driven café, and abundant covered parking provided by direct, covered access to the adjoining seven-level parking deck. Additionally, the building offers walkability to the Buckhead MARTA station and unparalleled access to Georgia 400, as well as a variety of amenities within a one-mile radius to more than 50 restaurants and 10 hotels.

About New York Life Real Estate Investors

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. For more information please visit:

http://www.newyorklife.com/realestateinvestors.

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully-integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities. With over $55.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019(1), New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.

(1) Real Estate Investors AUM of $55.7B is gross and includes AUA ($1.4B) as of 9/30/19. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $54.3B as of 9/30/19.

About Crocker Partners

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 157 properties, totaling 47 million square feet and representing $5.6 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and the 39th largest office owner in the country. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Crocker Partners has regional offices in Atlanta, Miami and Jacksonville.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

