Prominence Tower Awarded Fitwel 1 Star Rating

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Real Estate Investors today announced Prominence Tower has achieved the Fitwel 1 Star Rating by the Center for Active Design. Originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. General Services Administration, Fitwel is a rigorous, third-party healthy building certification system operated by the Center for Active Design (CfAD) that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote positive health outcomes for building occupants and communities.

The certification comes off the heels of steady leasing activity at the project. Prominence Tower executed over 50,000 sf of renewals, expansions, and new transactions in the last 12 months.

Located in the heart of Buckhead at 3475 Piedmont Road, Prominence Tower is the only building in Georgia to have achieved Fitwel certification under Multi-Tenant Base Building (MTBB) version 2.1.

The 18-story building was acquired in December of 2018 by New York Life Real Estate Investors on behalf of an institutional client. Aileen Almassy and Andy Sumlin of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents for the building and Crocker Partners serves as the property management team.

The Crocker Partners property management team implemented several research-based health and wellness strategies to ensure the tower achieved Fitwel certification, including:

Implementation of Green Purchasing Policy

Discounted monthly pass program for MARTA, to encourage use of the accessible Buckhead station as a commute option

Healthy food and beverage policy for catered meetings

Water fountains and bottle refilling stations

Tobacco- and smoke-free policy for all indoor areas

Implementation of an Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Policy

Fitwel is one of the world's leading certification system for optimizing building design and operations to support human health and well-being.

"We are proud to recognize New York Life Real Estate as a leader in the healthy building movement for achieving Fitwel certification at Prominence Tower," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of the Center for Active Design. "This distinction demonstrates the team's commitment to prioritizing the health and wellness of building occupants by implementing Fitwel's scientific design and operational strategies. With these steps, Prominence Tower is leading by example in the state of Georgia and in the commercial real estate industry."

In addition to its Fitwel certification, the building achieved both LEED Gold and Wired Certified Platinum designations, the international standard for cutting-edge internet connectivity in office buildings, in 2020.

About New York Life Real Estate Investors

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. For more information please visit:

http://www.newyorklife.com/realestateinvestors.

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities. With over $55.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019(1), New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.

(1) Real Estate Investors AUM of $55.7B is gross and includes AUA ($1.4B) as of 9/30/19. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $54.3B as of 9/30/19.

About Crocker Partners

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet, and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CrockerPartners.com or following on LinkedIn.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Fitwel and the Center for Active Design

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all®. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The Center for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization, was selected as the licensed operator of Fitwel, charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org.

