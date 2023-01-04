PROMINENT BANKING PARTNERS JOIN LATHAM & WATKINS IN NEW YORK

Corey Wright and Lisa Collier bring substantial experience representing financial institutions in a broad range of sophisticated leveraged finance transactions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Corey Wright and Lisa Collier have joined the firm's New York office as partners in the Banking Practice. Both partners represent banks and other financial institutions in a broad range of complex leveraged finance transactions, including high-yield bond, debt and equity offerings, asset-based lending transactions, acquisition financings, and other bank loan financings.

"We are delighted that Corey and Lisa have joined us. They are highly regarded banking partners with strong and deep ties to leading financial institutions," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Both partners are exciting additions to our world-class Banking Practice and their transactional experience and drive strongly complement our long-term growth strategy in New York."

Wright and Collier have extensive experience advising on domestic and cross-border leveraged finance and asset-based lending transactions, including acquisition financings, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, bridge lending and loan commitments, and other secured and unsecured lending transactions. They also advise on both the high-yield bond and bank sides of financings and refinancings, debt and equity offerings, and out-of-court debt restructurings, including debt exchange and debt tender offers.

Jaffe added: "Corey is an exceptionally talented, senior, and well-known practitioner in the broader banking community, and one of the foremost lender-side finance lawyers in the US. He brings a wealth of experience representing a wide range of financing sources in high-profile leveraged buyouts. Lisa has established a reputation as a go-to partner for a number of major banks on their most complex leveraged and acquisition financings."

Dan Seale, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Banking Practice, said: "Corey and Lisa are highly experienced advisors to a premier lender-side client base, and their arrival further solidifies our position as the market-leading firm for leveraged and acquisition financings. Their track record advising major banking institutions will also deepen and broaden our presence on large cap syndicated and high-yield transactions and will further enhance our leadership in the fast-growing private debt market."

"Our premier Banking Practice is at the vanguard of the market, and Corey and Lisa's arrival further strengthens our capability," said Jeffrey Chenard, Global Department Chair of Latham's Finance Department. "Corey and Lisa have a terrific reputation for providing superior client service, and their tireless work ethic and team-oriented approach make them fabulous additions to our firm. They'll be an important force in helping us grow and expand our practice in the US and beyond."

Wright said: "I am thrilled to join Latham's exceptional team and contribute to the firm's continued growth and success in New York and globally. This is a unique opportunity to build my practice and I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm's global platform — including the firm's top-notch teams in restructuring, litigation, bank regulatory, derivatives, and convertibles."

Collier said: "I have long admired Latham's cross-disciplinary and team-oriented approach to client service. Latham is strongly positioned to advise on both syndicated and direct lending transactions, and joining the firm provides an exciting opportunity to work with clients on a broad range of complex transactions that span practices and products."

Wright and Collier join Latham & Watkins from Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP. Wright received his JD from Columbia Law School and BA from Western New England College. Collier received her JD from the University of Virginia, MA from the University of Chicago, and BA from the New College of Florida.

