Prominent Chef Opens Lingr Restaurant in Downtown South Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingr, Chef Jeffrey Jew's first solo concept kitchen and restaurant, is scheduled to start taking reservations June 14th in the Downtown South District of St. Petersburg, FL. Combining the multicultural aspects of Jew's heritage, Lingr will fuse Asian and Nordic flavors to create unique and innovative culinary dishes. Jew will use traditional preparations, premier ingredients, and his carefully honed culinary skills to effectively merge these cultures through his food.

"This is the style of food that I grew up with and I'm really excited to cook food that is part of my heritage," said Jew. "We officially start taking reservations on the 14th of June, but please feel free to pop in for a cocktail or glass of wine from our extensive selection immediately," Jew continued.

As a Bravo's Top Chef alum and Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games winner, Jew is not a novice in the culinary world. His experience as the Executive Chef for BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern, both 2B Hospitality restaurants, earned him local accolades and national recognition. Jew's menu will include farm fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients along with an extensive selection of craft cocktails and fine wines.

Originally scheduled to open in late 2020, Jew decided to delay the timeline and focus on updating his health and sanitation policies and procedures in light of the recent pandemic. Additional efforts include adding UV lights in the HVAC system, requiring staff to disinfect their phones in a UV light cleaner upon arrival, installing a HEPA filtration system in the dining room and kitchen, and expanding the canopied patio for a larger outdoor dining area. Lingr is also equipped for contactless payments, uses QR codes and disposable menus, and requires dedicated sanitation efforts by employees to clean high touch surfaces throughout their shifts.

Cool tones and natural design elements will take center stage in the restaurant's dining option which include indoor tables, bar seats, and an outdoor dining patio with nautical style umbrellas and lounge seating. Described as a "minimalist modern dining" venue, Jew envisions Lingr becoming a "community hub where people can fellowship, do work or have meetings" and "it will be very focused on the Innovation District and local businesses that surround it. We start taking reservations on the 14th, but please, feel free to pop in and grab a drink or dinner."

Located at 400 6th Street South, Lingr will offer dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Located in the Downtown South University Park area of St. Petersburg, Lingr is a Nordic and Asian-inspired restaurant combining Chef Jeffrey Jew's love of the local area, his heritage, and years of culinary experience. The upscale-casual eatery and bar offers something for everyone at dinnertime including sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, craft cocktails, and an extensive wine selection. Jew is an alumnus of Bravo's Top Chef, a winner of Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, and known to locals most recently as Executive Chef at BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern, both of 2B Hospitality.

https://lingrrestaurant.com

