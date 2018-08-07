Prominent Clinical Events Convene In One Location -- TMF And Crown In Orlando

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ExL Events is proud to announce the release of two programs — the 8th Trial Master File Summit and the 8th CROWN Congress — taking place on January 22–24, 2019, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, FL. With these two leading clinical events co-located in one venue, this is the most-awaited networking occasion you won't want to miss. These programs are sure to deliver the most innovative improvements your organization is looking to achieve in 2019!

With more than 275 participants expected to attend the 8th Trial Master File, this will be the largest gathering of TMF professionals and stakeholders. This year's 60-member speaking faculty represents a greater diversity of perspectives — sites, CROs, clinical supplies, clinical trial management, regulatory affairs, and pharmacovigilance.

The Summit also features more choices for attendees. Beginning on the preconference training day, participants may choose between two offerings — a seminar on creating TMF processes or a seminar on team development and leadership. This Summit has expanded to an unprecedented six tracks to accommodate the increasing specialization, interconnectivity, and import of the work of TMF 1) Metrics and Tools, 2) Inspection Trends and Preparation, 3) Document Management, 4) CRO/Site Partnerships, 5) Business and 6) eTMF Technology.

The 8th CROWN Congress — a dynamic, three-day program — is an elite gathering of clinical decision-makers who are challenging the status quo. With more than 30 sessions, three tracks, and two seminars, attendees can build an agenda that fits their educational needs. Our faculty of 50+ experts will discuss innovative approaches and strategies to optimize clinical operations in an evolving industry.

Ernestine Tucker of Chugai Pharma said that, by attending, she "connected with other players in the industry and shared ideas and discussed the state of clinical operations, to better understand what companies are currently doing." Echoing those sentiments, Ed Miseta, Chief Editor of Clinical Leader, remarked that "the quality of topics and speakers at CROWN Congress makes this a 'must-attend' event."

