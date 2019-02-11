Prominent Digestive Wellness Expert Featured On New Podcast

The Switch4Good Podcast series is co-hosted by Dotsie Bausch, Olympic silver medalist, and Alexandra Paul, a former model, activist, and actress on Baywatch for five years, who recently launched a new practice as a health coach. Switch4Good, which Bausch formally launched in 2018, is a non-profit coalition of athletes, doctors, and coaches who advocate for the benefits of a dairy-free diet and share the often unreported science proving the health dangers of dairy products.

"Going dairy free is a life-affirming choice. It is healthier for our body, mind and soul. It is kinder to animals, humans and the earth's limited resources," said Dotsie Bausch. "By sharing our personal stories and the advice of healthy eating experts, we will continue to show that dairy is NOT a health food and offer help to those struggling with eating disorders. This podcast series is just one more step in our efforts to squash the lies and marketing gimmicks perpetuated by the dairy industry."

The podcast features Dotsie's personal revelations and life experiences as she conquered her own challenges with healthy eating to become a world-renowned, plant-based athlete. Alexandra also shares her journey, from the demands of acting to her current role as a prominent health coach. Joining them during the weekly series are various athletes, doctors, authors, plant-based chefs and health experts from around the country who provide insights on nutrition, athletic performance, and our relationship with food. As the co-hosts and guests examine the unhealthy, addictive and toxic relationship people create with their food, guidance is offered to the audience on physical, mental and emotional healing.

Dr. Angie Sadeghi, MD Featured in Switch4Good Podcast

Talking about poop may not be great dinner table conversation, but there's no denying it's on everyone's minds. In a installment of the new Switch4Good Podcast, plant-based and board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Angie Sadeghi addresses a number of critical questions about our gut including colonics , enemas , probiotics , and more. This episode is for those who feel bloated, constipated, or experience more serious digestive issues , all of which are often due to our diet.

"Good habits shape our gut microbiome. Studies show that if you put patients who are unhealthy and obese or overweight on a plant-based diet they don't have to count calories; they'll lose the bad fat around their trunk and the unhealthy inflammatory fat," shared Dr. Sadeghi who offers important science, tips, and her own personal story on the Switch4Good podcast titled How to Heal Your Gut With Plant-Based Foods.

This episode includes:

How dairy negatively affects the gut microbiome

negatively affects the How to diversify the gut microbiome with plant-based foods

The importance of fiber

Everything you want to know about your colon

How to start feeling better by gradually transitioning to high fiber foods

This and all previous episodes are available for download at www.Switch4Good.org , iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and all major podcast platforms.

About Switch4Good

Switch4Good is a non-profit advocacy coalition dedicated to telling the truth about the dangers of dairy. It first launched with a surprise television commercial, aired during the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, that was a direct response to the dairy industry's sponsorship of the United States Olympic Team. Since then, more than one hundred athletes, doctors, allergists, nutritionists and trainers, have joined the Switch4Good coalition to further empower people to take control of their health and performance. The coalition shares personal stories, science-backed health advice and dairy-free recipes to a growing community of fans and followers. For more information, please visit switch4good.org .

About Dotsie Bausch

After conquering habits and addictions that nearly took her life, Dotsie Bausch rode onto the 2012 Olympic podium as the oldest athlete in history in her cycling discipline, a remarkable feat powered by her plant-based diet. Now retired from competition, she pours her passion into compassionate missions to change and save lives. For more information, please visit switch4good.org .

About Alexandra Paul

Alexandra Paul is a licensed health and wellness coach, certified by Wellcoaches Corporation and accredited by the American College of Sports Medicine. She is a graduate of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, with a certificate from Cornell University's plant-based nutrition program. Ms. Paul has appeared in 100 feature films and television programs, usually as the first or second female lead. She is internationally recognized for her 5-year starring role as Lt. Stephanie Holden in the tv series, Baywatch . For more information, please visit alexandracoaching.com

About Dr. Angie Sadeghi, MD

Dr. Angie Sadeghi, MD specializes in gastroenterology and is committed to delivering the highest quality of care to ensure the health of her patients. Dr. Angie's office offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatment for digestive issues and illnesses related to the stomach, liver, esophagus and colon.

As a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine as well as the American Board of Gastroenterology and a member of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians, Dr. Angie is a doctor that you can trust. She has undergone extensive training at the prestigious University of Southern California, and she shows an exceptional commitment to excellence in treating diseases and disorders affecting the digestive tract. For more information, please visit www.drangiehealth.com or follow her on Instagram @angie.sadeghi .

