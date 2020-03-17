Prominent Florida-Based Law Firm Expands to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury law firm Steinger, Greene & Feiner now offers its legal services to injury victims in the Nashville, Tennessee, area. The firm launched its first Tennessee office in the heart of Downtown Nashville, with plans for expansion to other Tennessee markets within the year.

Michael Steinger, Founding Partner of Steinger, Greene & Feiner, says the partners, lawyers and employees of the law firm are eager to take on the challenge of expanding into Tennessee.

"We see Nashville as the perfect area to set up a new branch," Steinger says. "We are intimately familiar with state laws and the challenges local residents face after they've been injured, and we feel fortunate that we have the opportunity to be able to help injured victims of Tennessee get the compensation they deserve."

Michael Feiner, Managing Partner, has more than a decade of experience as a leading partner of the firm and will be heading up the Tennessee division. As a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates, Feiner has recovered over hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients and will aggressively represent injury victims of Tennessee, fighting the insurance companies on his clients' behalf and getting them every dollar they truly deserve.

Steinger, Greene & Feiner's Nashville office is located in the UBS Tower at 315 Deaderick Street #1550, Nashville, TN 37238, a few blocks from the Tennessee State Capitol Building. The law firm offers free, no-obligation consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call (615) 590-3106 to speak to someone now about a personal injury case.

About Steinger, Greene & Feiner

Founded in 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' law firms, representing individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. A law firm with more than 45 attorneys, across seven offices in Florida and one office in Tennessee, Steinger Greene & Feiner has recovered over $1 billion for clients. Steinger, Greene & Feiner represents accident victims in personal injury cases, such as automobile, motorcycle and truck accidents, workers' compensation, slip-and-fall, and wrongful death. Learn more about the law firm at www.injurylawyers.com.

