Prominent Healthy Aging Researcher Brian Kennedy, Ph.D., To Address Natural Health Industry On Impact Of Personal Nutrition To Reduce Biological Age

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health, Inc. ("Ponce de Leon"), a longevity research company focused on the reversal of epigenetic aging, announced today that Brian Kennedy, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Ponce De Leon Health and director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University of Singapore, will be speaking at Nutritional Outlook®'s "Cellular Health: The Next Big Market Opportunity" live webcast event on February 24, at 2 p.m. EST.

Kennedy was invited to address industry leaders to discuss how healthy-aging interventions, personalized nutrition, and tracking tests are demonstrating to consumers the importance of supplementing diets for optimal cellular health and healthy aging. He will also discuss recent research that led to the development of Rejuvant® LifeTabs®, a dietary supplement designed for healthy aging.

This news follows on the heels of Ponce De Leon Health announcement this past September with the first peer-reviewed study of a non-drug substance demonstrating improvements in mammalian lifespan, reduction in frailty, and reduction in time of suffering. The results of the research were published in the September 1, 2020 issue of the journal Cell Metabolism. The researchers found that LifeAKG™ "promotes longer, healthier life associated with a decrease in levels of inflammatory cytokines. Strikingly, the reduction in frailty led the scientists to "propose that Ca-AKG compresses the period of morbidity." The publication, titled "Alpha-ketoglutarate, an endogenous metabolite, extends lifespan and compresses morbidity in aging mice," and was authored by Azar Shamirzadi, Ph.D., et al., and directly led to the development of Rejuvant LifeTabs. To learn more about the science of Rejuvant, see this link.

Tom Weldon, the CEO and Founder of Ponce De Leon Health, remarked, "We're very pleased that news of our research linking personal nutrition to healthy aging, is making headlines. We appreciate Nutritional Outlook® for inviting Dr. Kennedy, to inform the public about the research at the heart of Rejuvant, delivering Controlled-Release LifeAKG. Rejuvant helps you establish your biological age baseline, and gives you the ability to test reductions in epigenetic aging while taking Rejuvant over time. Rejuvant LifeTabs represents the latest, exciting development in the field of epigenetics, the physiological changes caused by the gene expressions. We continue to conduct new human and animal trials to better demonstrate the benefits of Rejuvant on biological aging, healthspan and lifespan."

"We were pleased to invite Dr. Kennedy to share his insights about how today's healthy-aging nutrition companies are using advanced methods to show customers that their nutrition interventions are effective," said Jennifer Grebow, editor-in-chief of Nutritional Outlook®. "We're certain our audience at Nutritional Outlook® will find Dr. Kennedy's insights valuable as they navigate the emerging healthy-aging market."

For more information and to register for the free webcast, click here.

