Prominent LA Tech Exec Joins LA-Based Legal Data and Analytics Company Trellis Research, Raising 4.4M to Expand

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- State trial court data and analytics company Trellis Research lands Alon Shwartz as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. Shwartz is a career entrepreneur and prominent L.A. tech exec who previously co-founded Docstoc - an original TechCrunch40 company - that helped small businesses and professionals find the legal documents and content they needed to start and grow their businesses. As CTO at Docstoc, the startup grew rapidly and was ultimately acquired by Intuit in 2013. Shwartz was also the CEO and founder of unGlue, a modern parental control solution, as well as two other L.A.based startups. Prior to founding Docstoc in 2007, Shwartz was a product manager at MySpace.

Shwartz continues to be an active investor, advisor, and coach to multiple L.A.-based startups, helping to nurture the L.A. tech community. "I've gotten to know this team as an advisor since Trellis' early days, and there is no team with whom I'd rather be working!" Shwartz said in a statement. "We are extremely fortunate to have Alon join our team," says Nicole Clark, Trellis' CEO and Co-Founder. "His business experience and technical acumen have already had an immediate impact on the growth of our company."

In addition to landing Shwartz and putting in place the building blocks of a powerful executive team, Trellis just announced the closing of an additional $4.4M dollar funding round, which was led by Craft Ventures. Craft Ventures is an SF-based venture capital firm founded by notable entrepreneur David O. Sacks, which has invested in startups such as Bird, Reddit, and SpaceX.

Clark, a career litigator, developed the platform for her own use while litigating in Los Angeles. Trellis currently operates the largest searchable database of California Superior Court records and judicial analytics. In 2020, Trellis will expand coverage to the state courts of New York, Texas, Florida, and Delaware, allowing litigators to access historically inaccessible state court data and gain strategic insights on judges and opposing counsel.

Trellis: Legal Intelligence helps legal practitioners practice more strategically by gaining powerful insights from state trial court records which have historically been inaccessible. Trellis also provides practical judicial biographies as well as actionable analytics on individual judges. Their Motion & Issues section and Ruling Analysis Reports on individual judges help users prepare better filings and make more persuasive oral arguments. Trellis was founded by Nicole Clark, a career litigator. Trellis has received funding from well known institutional investors including Craft Ventures, Okapi Venture Capital, Sequoia Scout, Revel Ventures and Intrepid Ventures. Trellis is also a graduate of Techstars LA 2018. For more information, visit trellis.law.

