Prominent Sacramento Tribal Law Firm Lapena Law Corporation Merges With National Law Firm Rosette, LLP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosette, LLP, a majority – Indian owned national law firm, specializing in the practice of federal Indian law, is thrilled to announce the merger of its practice with LaPena Law Corporation, a highly esteemed law firm based in Sacramento, California, that has serviced the needs of California tribal clients for over a decade. Michelle L. LaPena, owner of LaPena Law Corporation, has joined Rosette, LLP as a shareholder and will co-manage the firm's Sacramento, California office.

"Michelle is a California Indian attorney that is a one of a kind—smart, tenacious, and indefatigable defender of California Indian tribes. This new partnership brings a tremendous opportunity for Rosette, LLP to broaden its presence in California and serve the needs of tribes in the region," says Robert Rosette, Founder and Managing Partner of Rosette, LLP. "Working with Michelle as a fellow shareholder and fellow tribal member is a great honor and privilege."

"This merger with Rosette, LLP will allow our practices to combine resources and strengthen our ability to be of service to our tribal clients," says Michelle LaPena. "I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team for the betterment of the tribal communities that are so important to us."

Michelle L. LaPena is a member of the Pit River Tribe and a mother of three. She is an Indian law attorney with over twenty years of experience representing California Indian tribes and has previously served as an elected Tribal Council member for her tribe. She represents tribes on a variety of legal matters including tribal gaming regulation, cultural resource protection, Indian child welfare, taxation, administrative law and general civil litigation involving tribal governments. She is extensively involved in developing statewide policy on gaming regulation, cultural resource protection, Indian child welfare, tribal taxation, and cannabis legalization.

Michelle has lectured at primary, secondary and university levels on topics related to California Indians and federal Indian law for over two decades. In addition, she has published numerous law review articles, essays and non-fiction articles on topics relative to her work with California Indian tribes.

Michelle received her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Davis. She recently graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts with a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing and is a recipient of the 2015 Truman Capote Creative Writing Fellowship and the American Indian College Fund Full Circle Award.

