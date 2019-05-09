Prominent Toxicologist Urges Communities to Stop Fluoridation - Citing Adverse Health Effects

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Risks of ingesting fluoride include lowered IQs and increased ADHD and hypothyroidism rates," reports Steven G. Gilbert, PhD, DABT, Director and Founder of the Institute of Neurotoxicology and Neurological Disorders and affiliate professor at the University of Washington School of Public Health in "Fluoride Ingestion: Connecting the Dots for Health," reports the Fluoride Action Network (FAN).

He writes, between "2017 - 2019, high quality studies confirm lowering IQ at common [fluoride] exposure levels." A 2006 NAS review determined that fluoride can interfere with brain functions. Since then, hundreds of studies in animals and humans validated that conclusion, he reports.

Additionally, fluoride is an endocrine disrupter known to lower thyroid function since the 1950's, he reports.

Gilbert also authored the free ebook, " A Small Dose of Toxicology ."

The chemical typically used to fluoridate water, fluorosilicic acid, can be contaminated with lead and/or arsenic. Both neurotoxic without any safe ingestion levels, he explains.

"Unlike other drugs, fluoridated water has never undergone clinical trials to establish its safety and effectiveness. Fluoridated water is in a 'black hole' without any regulation," he writes.

Drugs are prescribed by body weight. Kids eat, breathe & drink more than adults on a body weight basis. Effective toxicity is measured in units of mg/kg bodyweight/day. So, any given dose in mg/day will be worse for a fetus than an infant, worse for an infant than a child, and worse for a child than an adult. "Child organ systems such as the brain and bones are still developing, making them more vulnerable to the toxic effects of fluoride," he writes.

Gilbert writes, "There is no question that ingested fluoride can be detrimental to human health." Discontinuing fluoridation "will greatly reduce fluoride ingestion."

Further, Gilbert says fluoridation is unethical because

Fluoride in water is used as a drug

No informed consent

Low-income families can't avoid it

Kids should be able to reach and maintain their full potential

Fluoridation is an environmental and social justice issue. Kidney patients, diabetics and the nutrient deficient are more vulnerable to fluoride and are more prevalent in low-income populations, Gilbert explains.

FAN Director Paul Connett, Phd says, "Dr. Gilbert joins a long list of prominent neurotoxicity experts (Philippe Grandjean, Howard Hu, David Bellinger, and others) who recognize that fluoride, like lead and mercury, has the potential to damage the developing brain. It is reckless to put fluoride daily into the drinking water of pregnant women, infants and children."

