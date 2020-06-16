Prominent U.S. Supreme Court and Appellate Attorney Daniel L. Geyser Joins Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Mr. Geyser's 18-year legal career is punctuated with an impressive list of accomplishments. Prior to joining the firm, he was one of the few lawyers in private practice to argue eight merits cases in the U.S. Supreme Court's past three terms, prevailing in matters that industry experts said could not be won. He had three certiorari petitions granted in a 12-month period and personally handled over 5 percent of the Court's merits docket for October Term 2018. In 2019, Law360 named him an "Appellate MVP," an honor awarded to only four lawyers in the United States. Most recently, both Chambers USA and The Legal 500 recognized Mr. Geyser as one of the nation's leading Supreme Court and appellate lawyers. He has argued more cases in the U.S. Supreme Court in private practice than any other active lawyer in Texas.

"We feel incredibly fortunate that Dan has chosen Alexander Dubose & Jefferson to enhance his practice and expand his footprint," said ADJ's managing partner Marcy Hogan Greer. "This will take our federal appellate practice to the next level. Dan's experience and deep appellate knowledge have made him a recognized authority in the U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts throughout the country. Dan has handled appeals and complex matters in virtually every major area of law, and we are honored to have such a brilliant, accomplished, and genuinely delightful attorney joining our team."

Beyond the Supreme Court, Mr. Geyser handles high-stakes appellate matters nationwide. He has argued cases in the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fifth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth (including before the en banc court), Eleventh, and Federal Circuits, and briefed still other cases before the First, Sixth, and D.C. Circuits. He has special expertise at the rehearing stage where he has recently handled high-stakes cases involving subjects such as securities, patents, ERISA, arbitration, and bankruptcy. In addition to an active federal practice, Mr. Geyser has handled landmark appeals in state courts, including arguing seven times in the Texas Supreme Court.

"Alexander Dubose & Jefferson is an absolute powerhouse in the Texas appellate space," said Mr. Geyser. "These are titans of the Texas bar. From top to bottom, the firm's roster is a dream team of appellate superstars. This rare collection of sophisticated, high-end talent is a perfect fit for an elite U.S. Supreme Court and national appellate practice. And I find it particularly special that the team's extraordinary talent is matched only by its kindness and collegiality. I am thrilled to join such an exceptional group and am proud to work alongside attorneys and former judges that I've admired and respected over the years. I cannot wait to see what we accomplish as we grow the firm's stellar state and federal appellate practice."

Before launching his own practice, Mr. Geyser was the appellate chair at Stris & Maher, leading that firm to the National Law Journal's "Appellate Hot List" and a national appellate ranking in Chambers USA. He also practiced with an elite appellate team at Munger, Tolles & Olson in their Los Angeles office where he received the State Bar of California's Wiley W. Manuel Award for Pro Bono Legal Services (2006) and was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Pro Bono Panel. From 2007-2011, Mr. Geyser served in the Office of the Solicitor General of Texas, where he conducted and supervised appellate litigation for the State.

Mr. Geyser graduated Phi Beta Kappa with honors and distinction from Stanford University and received his law degree with honors from Harvard Law School. During law school, he was the Notes Chair of the Harvard Law Review, a best-brief winner and oralist on the championship team of Harvard's moot-court competition, and a research assistant to Professor Laurence H. Tribe, working on his academic writing and appellate docket. After completing his J.D., he clerked for the Hon. Alex Kozinski of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including: pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work; and post-trial management of all aspects of the appeal. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. In addition to former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Wallace Jefferson, the firm's lawyers include a former Chief Justice of the Austin Court of Appeals, a former Justice of the Houston (14th) Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth, Sixth, and Ninth Circuits. The firm also has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com.

