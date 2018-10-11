ProMIS Neurosciences Identifies Novel Targets on Tau Protein Involved in the Development of Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias

ProMIS' proprietary discovery platform generates additional potential opportunities for pharma partnering

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the identification of novel targets on misfolded, pathological forms of tau. The development of antibody therapeutics that selectively block these toxic forms of tau constitutes an exciting approach to treating Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

"Using our unique discovery platform, we were able to identify several novel targets displayed on misfolded forms of tau. We now look forward to generating antibody candidates that selectively block these toxic forms of tau." stated Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer. "In addition to PMN310, our lead therapeutic candidate that selectively targets the toxic oligomers of amyloid beta, a root cause of Alzheimer's disease, the development of antibodies selective for toxic forms of tau affords ProMIS a 'one-two punch' in our armamentarium to fight Alzheimer's disease."

The tau protein plays a key role in stabilizing the microtubules in central nervous system neurons. The development of misfolded forms of tau leads to toxicity and abnormal neuronal function seen in Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal dementia and other tauopathies such as repetitive head injury (chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE).

Commenting on these results, Dr. Elliot Goldstein, ProMIS President and CEO stated: "ProMIS' proprietary discovery platform continues to show outstanding ability and efficiency to predict novel therapeutic targets and generate highly selective therapeutic antibodies for multiple neurodegenerative diseases. Having previously announced encouraging antibody candidates for ALS (targeting TDP43) and Parkinson's disease (targeting alpha-synuclein) and now novel targets on tau protein, we have additional exciting opportunities for high value pharma partnering across a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases in 2019."

