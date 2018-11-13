ProMIS Neurosciences Issues Year-to Date Update, Highlighting 2018 Accomplishments

Development of therapeutic antibodies for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS are top priorities for drug development and potential partnering

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN); (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today issued a narrated year-to-date overview and outlook on priorities for advancing its antibody programs targeting Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The presentation is available on the company website at https://bit.ly/2Ts1pk2

In this presentation, Dr. Elliot Goldstein, ProMIS President and CEO, discusses progress to date and priorities for future development.

Based on results of prior clinical trials targeting amyloid beta in AD and years of scientific research, there is a growing body of evidence that the optimum profile for a successful disease modifying therapy should be to selectively target the toxic, low molecular weight oligomers of amyloid beta.

Results of preclinical studies announced earlier this year clearly showed that PMN310, our lead therapeutic antibody for AD, selectively targets human toxic oligomers from AD patients.

"In our planned first clinical trial we look forward to evaluating this 'best in class' product profile with an innovative clinical trial design using emerging biomarkers that may indicate early signs of efficacy. Our goal is to generate initial clinical results by end of 2020", stated Dr. Goldstein.

Over the course of the year, ProMIS has made considerable progress in expanding its portfolio of opportunities across multiple neurodegenerative diseases. Using its unique discovery platform, ProMIS is developing and validating therapeutic antibodies for Parkinson's disease, targeting toxic oligomers of alpha-synuclein. Therapeutic antibodies are also under development for ALS, selectively targeting toxic aggregates of Tar-DNA binding protein (TDP43). ProMIS also recently announced discovery of novel therapeutic targets on tau protein implicated in the development of AD and other dementias.

"Based on interactions with potential pharmaceutical partners, we believe our proprietary discovery platform and the resulting expanded portfolio offer real partnering opportunities. Antibody therapeutics targeting toxic forms of tau, TDP43 and, especially alpha-synuclein, are high on the list of partnering objectives for many companies in the field. We are actively pursuing partnering discussions for our developing portfolio as we continue to generate data in support of these programs", stated Dr. Goldstein.

Both the narrated overview and related transcript can be accessed directly on the ProMIS Neurosciences website, or at https://bit.ly/2Ts1pk2

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information about ProMIS Neurosciences, please consult the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com

