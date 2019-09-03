ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at HC Wainwright Investment Conference

Company to showcase its innovative Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS programs

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its participation in the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC. The conference is being held September 8-10, 2019 at the New York Palace Hotel in New York.

ProMIS' Executive Chairman, Eugene Williams will provide overviews of its novel drug discovery and development programs for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) Tuesday, September 10th at 10:25 am ET. The audio webcast and slides of Mr. Williams' presentation will be archived and available on ProMIS' web site and through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/arfxf/.

About ProMIS' Platform Technology

Numerous studies show that a common root cause of neurodegenerative diseases is the toxic oligomer, a misfolded protein that derives from naturally occurring proteins in the brain. Using its novel drug discovery platform, ProMIS can uniquely and selectively target the toxic oligomer, filling a critical gap for drug developers as traditional approaches to developing antibodies are unable to isolate and target the toxic oligomer with adequate precision. This proprietary platform can identify targets to produce, test and advance antibody candidates quickly and cost-effectively. ProMIS' lead candidate antibody, PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease (AD), demonstrates a high degree of binding to toxic oligomers without binding to non-toxic forms of naturally occurring amyloid beta protein. The company's program for Parkinson's disease (PD) is based on the development of several potential antibody therapeutic candidates aimed at selectively targeting toxic oligomers of the protein α-synuclein, considered a root cause of PD. Similarly, ProMIS has identified antibody candidates selectively targeting toxic oligomers of the protein TDP43, considered a root cause of ALS.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

