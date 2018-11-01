Promising IoT StartUps Pave the Way to New Industries

RENO, Nev., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three companies selected for the Fall 2018 InNEVator, a fully-funded eight-week pre-accelerator program, are "ready for launch" according to program leaders and investors. Part of the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem taking hold in northern Nevada, the InNEVator is hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center—Powered By Switch and is advancing early-stage, IoT companies and technologies.

The companies, chosen from a pool of more than 50 applicants from around the world, are:

Elva , a medical technology company helping people manage medical treatments and medications. Elva features a bar-code scanner, similar to what hospitals use, to allow user-friendly tracking of medications, chronology and dosage from home or elsewhere. The device can go three days without a charge and is always connected via a 4G network. Elva improves medication compliance, and gives caregivers and distant loved ones peace of mind.

Each company arrived at the InNEVator with a specific set of goals, from producing prototypes to fine-tuning the hardware or software, to getting its respective programs off the ground.

The Innevation Center is a collaborative environment where university students, faculty members and researchers engage with entrepreneurs, investors, commercialization experts and community leaders. Joining as program collaborators in the InNEVator are Watershed Growth Ventures, University of Nevada, Reno and Breadware. For more information visit www.RenoInnevator.com

SOURCE University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center

