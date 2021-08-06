ProModel Selects Applied Software as First U.S. Reseller

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software has announced its selection as the first U.S. reseller for ProModel Corporation, a leading supplier of simulation modeling for systems integrators, suppliers and OEMs in the manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and building industries.

Applied Software will be offering ProModel AutoCAD Edition and Process Simulator solutions, as well as training and implementation services to ensure customer success.

The partnership will expand the portfolio of solutions that Applied offers to help manufacturers innovate through increasing their production capacity, optimizing their processes and decreasing costs. The recent ProModel-Autodesk partnership and developments further equip Applied Software to help manufacturing companies leverage their investment in Autodesk tools – specifically Autodesk Factory Utilities. Companies can go beyond capturing and maintaining accurate as-built drawings and models to creating a connected digital model that can be analyzed and optimized. Plant designers and manufacturing engineers can work together, collaborating on the same model and creating spatially accurate layouts and production processes in parallel.

"Manufacturing companies presently have access to a lot of data," said Richard Burroughs, president of Applied Software. "We're pleased to offer inexpensive, easy-to-use ProModel solutions as a way for them to determine which data is meaningful and how to apply it in the decision-making process."

"We are excited to have ASTI as our first Value Added Reseller partner in the US. Their extensive knowledge in manufacturing process and factory design, plus knowledge of the Autodesk platform of products, combined with ProModel Simulation, will be a huge win for customers," said Keith Vadas President & CEO of ProModel Corporation.

The Applied Software mission is to transform industries by empowering clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. The experts of Applied help professionals work smarter for better results. Industry professionals who want to learn more about ProModel can contact Applied at [email protected].

About Applied Software

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for AEC, MEP, fabrication and manufacturing companies, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

About ProModel Corporation

ProModel Corporation, based in Allentown PA and founded in 1988, is a leading provider of simulation based predictive & prescriptive analytic decision support solutions to help organizations optimize processes and resource decisions that best align with business strategy. For more information, please visit www.promodel.com.

For more information:

Todd Weyandt

[email protected]

404.534.1843

SOURCE Applied Software

Related Links

https://www.asti.com

