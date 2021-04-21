Promoting Safe Work Experiences for Teens - Division of Industrial Relations / Safety Consultation and Training

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Division of Industrial Relations, Safety Consultation and Training Section, in cooperation with the United States Department of Labor, invites Nevadans to participate in the Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue from April 19 to April 30, 2021.

In July 2020, 46.7 percent of young people aged 16-24 were employed, many in retail, restaurant, agricultural and construction workplaces. Work in these industries can present serious hazards to worker safety and health, with young workers especially at risk due to both a lack of experience on the job and a lack of knowledge about their rights regarding occupational safety and health.

The Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue is designed to bring teens, parents, caring adults, and employers together in a conversation around promoting positive and safe work experiences for teens. Share your ideas on the best ways to engage and educate current and prospective teen workers about workplace rights, workplace hazards and exposure controls, and other related concerns for teens, including through social media.

Register at teenworkers.ideascale.com. From April 19 to April 30, share your ideas, and comment and vote on ideas submitted by others on how DOL can best provide teen workers, employers, and other influential adults with the resources they need to ensure the workplace is a safe and fair environment for teens, including teens with disabilities.

Visit https://www.osha.gov/youngworkers/resources.html for OSHA's resource page for young workers, which includes tools and information about safety and health topics, federal and state laws concerning young workers, and educational resources for workers, parents and employers. For more information on SCATS, including details on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, resources and other materials offered by SCATS free of charge, please call 1-877-4SAFENV

