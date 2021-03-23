Promotion In Motion Makes $100,000 Donation To Non-Profits Fighting Food Insecurity Across The U.S. And Canada

"This past year has been a challenging one for so many. It is more important than ever to contribute and give back," said The Promotion In Motion Companies CEO, Michael G. Rosenberg. "We are proud to use the power of our organization to help support the heroes who work on the front lines every day to end food insecurity."

About The Promotion In Motion Companies

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. ("PIM") is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products and of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times in the past seven years. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including: Welch's®Fruit Snacks, Welch's®Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's®Fruit Rolls, Welch's®Juicefuls®Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins, Toggi®Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos®Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms®Sour Gummi Worms and much more. PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include Promotion In Motion Canada, Inc., Promotion In Motion Mexico, Inc., Grupo de Alimentación Promotion In Motion Iberica, S.L., Promotion In Motion UK, Ltd., PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings, LLC, Farmer's Choice Food Brands, PIM Brands, LLC and Pharma In Motion, LLC (makers of supplements, nutraceuticals and OTC pharmaceutical products and food ingredients).

