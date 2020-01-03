Promotions Announced At The Hawthorn Group, Henry Rubin And Frank Klepadlo, Esq.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new senior officers were announced today by Washington's premier state and local advocacy firm, The Hawthorn Group, L.C. Henry Rubin has been named Senior Vice President and Frank Klepadlo, Vice President.

The announcement was made by Hawthorn President and Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Hammelman. "Mr. Rubin is keenly attuned to rapidly changing trends in the public affairs practice at the federal, state and local levels and has been instrumental in building on that experience for our clients, particularly those in heavily regulated industries," said Hammelman.

Rubin joined Hawthorn in 2016 and was promoted to Vice President in January 2019. He holds an M.A. in government and an M.B.A. from the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a B.A. in political science. A native of Radnor, Pennsylvania, Henry is a passionate Philadelphia sports fan. He resides in Washington, D.C.

Klepadlo joined Hawthorn in September 2017 to coordinate and manage research and data analysis. His promotion to Vice President recognizes Hawthorn's need for an even more strategic approach to and focus on emerging and constantly changing issues and challenges that face Hawthorn's clients. Increasingly these challenges are state and local based.

"Mr. Klepadlo's ability to manage a team that provides comprehensive and actionable research has greatly expanded our ability to understand nuanced issues at all levels of government. Strong research guides our strategic planning and campaign design and Klepadlo's leadership will help ensure success for our clients," said Hammelman.

Klepadlo previously worked as a general practitioner of law in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia with particular interest both in criminal and civil litigation as well as in trademark prosecution and maintenance. Mr. Klepadlo maintains licenses to practice law in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

He completed a J.D. from Temple University's Beasley School of Law and obtained a B.A., summa cum laude, from West Virginia University in Russian Studies and Slavic and East European Studies, with minor concentrations in History and International and Comparative Politics.

Born and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia, Mr. Klepadlo currently lives in Oakton, Virginia with his spouse Andrew Portare. He enjoys writing in his free time.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, The Hawthorn Group is an international public affairs firm of senior corporate and political communications experts specializing in building and implementing winning advocacy campaigns. With activities and projects in more than 33 states over the past two years, Hawthorn has built campaigns that engage and recruit both grassroots and opinion leader support on issues of broad public concern, including: energy and tax policy, infrastructure programs, consumer issues, business development and resource planning.

