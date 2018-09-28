PromPeru Takes New York by Storm as World Business Leaders Look to the Andean Country for Investment

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751642/Martin_Vizcarra.jpg )



The Summit was attended by more than 300 investors along with Minister Valencia's trade counterparts and Presidents of Peru, Colombia, Chile and Mexico. Minister Valencia also commented on the healthy economies of the region and the solid integration that exists within the alliance, facilitating a wide spectrum of ventures.

Minister Valencia said, "There have been advances in terms of the integration of production processes, air connectivity, as well as in telecommunications and the integration of the stock exchange in all four countries of the Alliance. He also noted "We must not forget the work that is being done in terms of digital strategy and various different regulations".

The Summit highlighted Peru's commitment to the integration of trade and regional policies together with Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

"ALPACA OF PERU"

During his stay in New York, Minister Valencia attended the prestigious Bergdorf Goodman store to inaugurate the "Peruvian Corner", a unique space where a variety of clothes made from Alpaca fleece will be exhibited and sold under the brand of "Alpaca del Perú" in an initiative by the Peruvian Government.

The exhibition and sale of these products is carried out under the name "Passport to Perú" and included are collections from renowned Peruvian designers such as Alessandra Peterson, Anntarah, AYNI, Escudo and Meche Correa.

