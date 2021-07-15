Prompt Therapy Solutions, Inc. Taps Etactics to Assist With Physical Therapy Collections

HUDSON, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etactics, Inc., a national leader in shortening days sales outstanding for healthcare entities, executed a partnership agreement with Prompt Therapy Solutions, Inc. to serve its outpatient rehab user base.

"We are pleased to be able to bring the Prompt Therapy Solutions user base a solution that assists them with managing patient reimbursements and improving Patient Accounts Receivable," noted Etactics' President, Bill Salm, Jr.

Bill added, "Prompt's growth has been explosive, and now their growing user base will have access to our premier statement and A/R recovery solutions to automate inefficient manual tasks and processes within their organization. Our company has been serving the physical therapy community for years and welcome the opportunity to share our insights and success with Prompt."

Prompts' Co-Founder, Adam Baliatico, echoed Salm's sentiments, " Prompt EMR helps owners optimize and grow their physical therapy practice and we are ecstatic about the partnership with Etactics and the value they bring to our entire user community. In addition to their solid RCM solutions, they are a customer-centric organization that will serve our user base of PTs, OTs, and SLPs well."

The relationship between the two organizations started in Q3 of 2021 and both look forward to automating the manual labor that has weighed down rehab therapy organizations for decades.

About Etactics

A privately held company, Etactics' intelliStatement® solution is geared toward self-pay and "balance after insurance" accounts. By automating a group's best practices, one can be assured that its in-house collection efforts are being executed in a highly productive manner with a minimal amount of overhead. Consider sourcing intelliStatement in tandem as an alternative to pre-collection or early-out programs. To learn more, contact Etactics at [email protected]

About Prompt Therapy Solutions, Inc.

Prompt Therapy Solutions began out of the desire to help practice owners become better business owners. Coming from varying perspectives outside of the industry, our team recognized many operational inefficiencies that could be corrected by a system built utilizing the technology available to us today. Prompt is a modern, and highly automated system built to help grow your business, and handle everything your rehab practice needs all under one login. Our goal is for your team to spend as little time as possible on our platform - leaving you more time with your patients, your business, and your family. To learn more, schedule a demo with Prompt at www.promptemr.com/demo or email [email protected]

