ProNexus Launches Outsourced Accounting Practice

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNexus LLC, a non-attest finance and accounting firm, today announced the launch of their Outsourced Accounting Practice, which will be led by John Scanlon, Controller and Senior Manager. ProNexus will provide Outsourced Bookkeeping, Management Accounting and Controller Services to its Clients.

The ProNexus Outsourced Accounting Team is made up of experts in industry-leading software platforms and possess years of experience as Bookkeepers, Controllers, and CFOs in companies from all industries.

Let ProNexus help you stay focused on growing and managing your business while we improve your cash flow!

About ProNexus

ProNexus, LLC (www.pronexusllc.com) is a non-attest finance and accounting firm that offers scalable, customized Finance, Accounting, and IT solutions and consulting services from strategy and leadership to project execution. ProNexus supports the offices of the C Suite using a unique blend of engagement models:

Consulting - assess needs, make recommendations, and deliver results;

Projects – support CEOs, CFOs, CIOs to accomplish critical projects;

Outsourcing/Co-Sourcing - Internal Audit, Tax, Accounting, PMO;

Interim Management - CFOs, CIOs and more;

Staff Augmentation - to support the CFO or CIO organizations;

Other Services – Retained Search and NetSuite ERP

ProNexus can assist any business including those facing challenges, or in transition, whether it's rapid growth, mergers, acquisitions or exit, integration, turnaround, building infrastructure, compliance, systems optimization, improving performance, bridging a gap in leadership or skill set, or simply augmenting staff to maintain productivity.

