Proof Advertising Invests in New Creative and Strategic Firepower

"COVID-19 has allowed me to reunite with John and Craig while allowing them to work from New York, where we have a growing team. These two hires are critical investments in taking Proof to the elite level of mid-sized agency. Or any-sized agency, for that matter," said Christian.

Markus launched his career at Ogilvy and helped grow Deutsch before taking his talents to McCann/NY where he cofounded TAG, their youth marketing division that launched Xbox, and led the U.S. Army account during its transition to Army Strong. It was at McCann/NY that Markus began working with Kottmann, who was leading strategy for clients across the portfolio. Most recently, Markus has helped countless brands find their purpose at Cramer-Krasselt NY and through his branding studio, Rage, Grace & Partners. In his new role, Markus will lead creative for all agency accounts.

"I first worked with Proof when they were part of the U.S. Army agency roster. I was immediately impressed with their work and their spirit," said Markus. "While a lot has changed in our business since then, Proof tenaciously remains a place full of passion, talent, intellect and energy. I am excited to have an opportunity to reunite with John as we all help brands find meaning and value amidst a noisier and noisier world."

During his time at McCann/NY, Kottmann was the lead planner on almost every major account and co-managed the strategy department for several years, overseeing global planning for Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Capital One, Wendy's, Burger King, HP, GM, Pfizer and Verizon. Kottmann then went to DDB as U.S. Chief Strategy Officer and continued to create iconic and effective brand platforms and work for clients from Microsoft to McDonald's. He brings extensive experience across categories, including consumer goods, travel/hospitality, technology, financial services and healthcare, to his new role at Proof.

"Planning has never played a more important role in connecting data and creativity to drive business goals than it does today," said Kottmann.

Founded in 2010, Proof is an independently owned idea distillery of 60 passionate, talented people located in Austin, Texas. Proof has been featured in Ad Age, Adweek, Creativity, Communication Arts and The New York Times and is a four-time recipient of Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year award. Proof's diverse client roster of innovative national and global brands includes Subway Restaurants, Travel Texas and Mouser Electronics. For more information, visit http://www.proof-advertising.com .

