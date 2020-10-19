Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsements From Community And School Leaders, Advocates To Protect Kids Online

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced endorsements from education leaders and school advocates, who believe it is critically important to protect our kids online. Common Sense Media, an organization dedicated to ensuring the digital well-being of kids everywhere is a proud advocate for Prop 24.

"It is urgent that we pass bold privacy policy to protect our kids. As a school board member and an expert in crimes against children- Prop 24 is the right way to go," said Valerie Amezcua, Vice President of Santa Ana Unified School District. "We can protect the privacy of our students and make sure violations are enforced. We have no agency to administer our privacy laws and Prop 24 would put that in place. Join me and children's advocates throughout California in saying yes on 24."

"Kids are spending so much time online this year," said Alex Traverso, President of Theodore Judah PTA. "Protect them by voting YES on Prop. 24, which triples fines for violating children's privacy."

"As co-sponsors of the California Consumer Privacy Act, we are pleased to support Californians for Consumer Privacy on this measure, which will ensure Californians' strong privacy rights are not weakened in the future," said James P. Steyer, Founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

Other prominent school leaders and endorsers include:

Dean Vogel - Past President, California Teachers Association

Dianna MacDonald - Past President, California Parent Teacher Association

Hon. Tim Sbranti - Trustee - Chabot-Las Positas Community College District

Hon. Greg Bonaccorsi - Trustee - Ohlone Community College District

Hon. Melanie Blake - Trustee - Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Hon. Jonathan Abboud - Trustee - Santa Barbara Community College District

Hon. Valerie Amezcua - Trustee, Santa Ana Unified School District

Hon. Laura Capps - President, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Hon. Megan Kerr- Trustee Long Beach Unified School District

Hon. Kathy Rawlings- Trustee Carlsbad Unified School District

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children.

