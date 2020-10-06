Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act Receives Support From 77% Of Likely California Voters

Voters are demanding privacy rights and that's exactly what we're giving them in Prop 24- that's why it has 77% support. Tweet this

"It's crystal clear that voters are demanding privacy rights, and that's exactly what we're giving them with Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act," said General Consultant and Campaign Manager Robin Swanson. "Voters also don't believe the misinformation being put out by opponents. When voters read what the measure actually does to expand privacy rights, protect our sensitive personal information, stop hackers and triple fines for violating our kids' data – they invariably vote YES on 24."

The poll, which was conducted between September 29 – October 5 included 750 likely California voters. The 77% support number is within the margin of error of a previous poll taken in July, which showed the measure at 81% support.

CURRENT POLL: (September 29 – October 5)





NET: TOTAL YES 77% NET: TOTAL NO 11% UNSURE 12%

PREVIOUS POLL: (July 26-31)

NET: TOTAL YES 81% NET: TOTAL NO 11% UNSURE 8%

About Prop 24 / The California Privacy Rights Act

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

Yes on 24 Supporters

The Yes on Prop 24 campaign is proud to have the endorsement of former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Los Angeles Times editorial board, Congressman Ro Khanna, California State Controller Betty Yee, Common Sense Media, Consumer Watchdog, AFSCME California, the NAACP of California, California Professional Firefighters, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21 (Bay Area), UA Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, California State Senators Ben Allen, Bill Dodd, Lena Gonzalez, Connie Leyva, Bill Monning, Nancy Skinner, Robert Hertzberg, Scott Wiener, Bob Wieckowski and Jim Beall, California State Assemblymembers Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and David Chiu, John Burton, Former Chair of the California Democratic Party, Alex Rooker and Daraka Larimore Hall, Vice Chairs of the California Democratic Party, Dan Weitzman, Controller of the California Democratic Party, Jenny Bach, Secretary of the California Democratic Party, Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, and more.

About Californians for Consumer Privacy

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.

www.caprivacy.org

Paid for by Yes on 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy

Committee major funding from Alastair Mactaggart

SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy

Related Links

http://www.caprivacy.org

