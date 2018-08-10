Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New Prop. 65 Warning Regulations' Aug. 30 compliance deadline rapidly approaching, the 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference will focus on how the new rules will affect businesses.

The new regulations require companies to place warnings on consumer goods that contain Prop. 65-listed carcinogens or reproductive toxicants. Questions about how companies need to meet these new requirements will be discussed by regulators and Prop. 65 legal experts at the September 24 Conference in San Francisco.

Regulators and legal experts will discuss how to help the industry understand the regulation and how to comply. Panels will focus on requirements for labeling, the content of industry-specific warnings, who has responsibility to warn, creating compliant language for the Internet, and how proactive stewardship can help companies comply.

Over a hundred and fifty businesses, trade associations, attorneys, and regulators are expected to attend the one-day gathering.

This year's Prop. 65 Conference will be chaired by veteran Prop. 65 defense attorney Gene Livingston, Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig. Gene has been involved in Proposition 65 since it passed in 1986.

The Conference will be held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom at the Merchants Exchange Building in the San Francisco Financial District, followed by a cocktail reception.

Event Details

Who: Prop. 65 Clearinghouse What: Prop. 65 Conference Where: Julia Morgan Ballroom, Merchants Exchange Building, 465 California St., 15th Floor, San Francisco, CA When: Monday 9/24/18 8:00am – 6:00pm

General Public



Attendees can register at: https://www.prop65ch.com/conference/registration

For more information, including the full Agenda for the event day: https://www.prop65clearinghouse.com/conferences/10?view=prop65_program

Prop. 65 Clearinghouse is a web-based publishing company that was started in 2004 by its publisher, Lana Beckett, as a means to provide stakeholders with a source of independent, unbiased news.

