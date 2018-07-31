ProPak China 2018 shows significant growth and drives innovation

Leading companies kicked off a new era of processing and packaging

As the premier processing and packaging event for China, ProPak China 2018 saw the presence of leading international companies from around the world, including Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Malaysia, Spain, the UK and the USA. They showcased advanced equipment and technologies in packaging machinery, food processing, liquid processing, weighing and measuring equipment, packaging materials and containers, industrial robots, warehousing and logistic technologies, and quality-testing equipment, which provided abundant choices and solutions for the industry.

Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, President & CEO, Uflex Ltd., commented: "We displayed our innovative 'Holographic Aseptic Packs' and it created a strong buzz in the show. Our team received a fabulous response and enquiries from various countries, in fact we have already started talking business with some of the beverage and dairy companies. We truly believed it was an ideal decision to be part of ProPak China 2018."

High-quality technical forums feature leading experts

A series of technical forums were held along with the exhibition. AIPIA Summit China 2018 invited authoritative experts and leading companies in packaging from Canada, Japan, Netherlands, the UK and the USA to share updated information on active packaging, printing electronics, intelligent packaging and anti-counterfeiting labels. The forum on the New Retail Age - the Intelligent Development of Fresh Food E-commerce and Cold Chain Logistics (sponsored by China National Food Industry Association), was a brainstorm on green cold chain sharing logistics service developed by e-commerce companies. In the symposium on FMCG New Packaging Materials & Technologies in China, an Elite Forum on the Trend of Future Packaging, senior executives of packaging development from Kraft Heinz and Starbucks discussed sustainable packaging and shared packaging. At the Seminar on Packaging Industry Embracing a New Era of Intelligent Manufacturing, Kuka, Step Electric and Triowin shared cases of applying robots in the packaging industry. At the Joint Conference on Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Beverages, representatives of Shanghai Beverage Association, Coca Cola and Suntory discussed beverage package innovation and labelling. Additionally, SJGLE Buyers Sourcing Event provided a one-to-one matchmaking service on site so as to precisely meet buyers' demands for packaging.

A new partnership for ProPak China and FoodPack China 2019

The organizers of ProPak China - UBM Sinoexpo Ltd. and China International Exhibition Ltd. signed an agreement with the organizers of FoodPack China – the China National Packaging and Food Machinery Corporation (CPFMC) and China Food and Packaging Machinery Industry Association (CFPMA). Running June 19-21, 2019, the two shows will be held concurrently in a new venue - National Exhibition Convention Center Shanghai (NECC) with several other sectors including food ingredients, starch, health ingredients and agriculture. "We will build up a super-sized show covering the whole supply chain from process to packaging of the food industries in Shanghai next June. The strong alliance of both ProPak China and FoodPack China will give us the leading position in the area of processing and packaging," said Mr. Wang Mingliang, Founder and Director of UBM Sinoexpo Ltd.

This strategic cooperation will help ProPak China expand its scale quickly and cement its position as the leading specialized event for the processing and packaging industries in China. Alongside the concurrent UBM flagship shows in health and food ingredients, nutrition and health products, starch and agriculture industries, the total floor space of the joint exhibition in 2019 will reach 180,000 m2 and Chinese and overseas buyers are likely to grow substantially as a result.

Participation is highly anticipated at ProPak China 2019, National Exhibition & Convention Center, Shanghai, June 19-21, 2019.

