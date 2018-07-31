ProPak China 2019, a Global Stage for Novelties and Innovative Impetus

ProPak China 2019 will take place from 19 to 21 June 2019 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), which is the world's largest single building and exhibition and convention complex. In parallel with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, Healthplex Expo and Natural & Nutraceutical Products China, Starch Expo and Expo Agri-tech, ProPak China 2019 will further increase the show scope, ranging from agricultural products, processing and packaging to finished products. The total floor space of these joint exhibitions is around 140,000 square meters.

As one of the most comprehensive processing and packaging events, ProPak China is a gateway for sourcing a wide range of processing and packaging solutions from over 700 leading local and international suppliers. For participants looking to source packaging machinery, food processing, liquid processing, weighing and metering equipment, packaging materials and containers, or industrial robots, warehouse logistics and quality inspection equipment, ProPak China has them covered.

ProPak China provides participants with opportunities to observe machinery in action and at full scale, explore multiple approaches to solving production and packaging challenges, discover packaging ideas from other industries and grow their network by connecting with more than 30,000 colleagues who are active in the processing and packaging industries.

In addition, a series of technical forums will be held alongside ProPak China 2019 to share knowledge on the ever-changing Chinese landscape and describe breakthroughs and best practices to participants. The hot topics include active packaging, printing electronics, intelligent packaging, anti-counterfeiting labels, fresh food packaging and logistics, new FMCG packaging materials, automation and controlling technologies, and more. Senior experts will give their views and share their experiences in these free educational sessions and help participants find ways to apply new technology and gain a competitive edge.

As of October, over 70% floor space of ProPak China 2019 has already been booked. Industry pioneers like Anritsu, Balluff, Bizerba, Fuji, Ishida, KUKA, METTLER TOLEDO, Paxiom, Urschel, Wolf, Yamoto, Youngsun, Yuedong, and Zhongya will showcase their cutting-edge technologies, advanced products and total solutions at the world's leading expo for the processing and packaging industries.

