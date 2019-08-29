Propane Safety: U-Haul Inspecting Tanks before Labor Day BBQs

U-Haul® is asking propane users to visit any of its 1,100-plus Company-owned facilities where propane is sold now through Labor Day weekend for a free safety inspection and qualification check on all cylinders from its propane certified technicians.

"We are offering to check the qualification date on your cylinder, examine the valve for any leaks, and inspect the cylinder for dents, cracks, gouges and excess rust that can be a danger," stated John Barnett, U-Haul propane program manager.

"Propane is a big part of our business, and we're interested in promoting safety with these free inspections so people can have an enjoyable holiday cookout. We invite everyone to take advantage of this – and get their cylinders filled while on site."

SAFETY STANDARDS

Barnett estimates that up to 5 million 20-pound propane tanks, commonly used for BBQ grills, enter the U.S. market annually. A large number of tanks also lapse in qualification each year, he added, and cannot be legally filled without inspection and requalification.

Propane tanks are qualified for 10 years from the original manufactured date stamped on their collars. Customers have two options if qualification has lapsed. They can visit a propane company to have a tank requalified, if it passes inspection. That can cost about $25 and requalification lasts for five years, Barnett said.

Or customers can purchase a new 20-pound BBQ tank with a fuel gauge that is good for 10 years, and is available at U-Haul stores for $34.95.

PROPANE LEADER

U-Haul employs certified propane technicians to fill and help identify any issues with the cylinders. The Company began selling propane in 1984 and has been the largest retailer of the gas in the U.S. since 1987.

Today, U-Haul supplies propane to thousands of customers daily across North America.

Propane is the focus of several U-Haul sustainability initiatives. The Company continues to grow its propane autogas locations to service alternative-fuel vehicles, and champions green products like the 1-pound reusable propane cylinder, a safer and more responsible option to disposable tanks.

Visit uhaul.com/about/sustainability to learn more about U-Haul ecofriendly practices.

