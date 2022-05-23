Propelled Brands to Attend International Franchise Expo in New York City

Key leaders of corporate umbrella company for leading franchise brands to attend annual franchising expo to share and gain insight to drive success

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite will be attending the International Franchise Expo (Booth #214) in New York, NY, taking place June 2-4 at the Javits Center. Catherine Monson, chief executive officer; Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer, Scott Krupa, vice president of franchise development and Clint Ehlers, FASTSIGNS franchisee and member of the IFA Board of Directors will all be in attendance.

"It is incredible to once again be able to attend the International Franchise Expo in person," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands. "The International Franchise Expo is a wonderful opportunity to network, share best practices and create new opportunities for everyone within franchising. That every one of our brands is attending is just improving our overall opportunity to connect with new businesses."

The International Franchise Expo 2022 is the world's leading event where potential franchisees can network and connect with large, medium-sized and emerging franchise brands. The International Franchise Expo brings together attendees, exhibitors, expert speakers and sponsors for information sharing, education and business development.

"We are excited to represent all three of Propelled's Brands at the 2022 International Franchise Expo," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer of Propelled Brands. "With all of our brands meeting new, potential franchisees in person, the International Franchise Expo is an amazing chance to share the opportunities within the Propelled Brands network."

During the event, Catherine Monson, Mark Jameson, and Clint Ehlers will be joining panels of experts to discuss the current relevant topics in franchising. Catherine will discuss how women can be successful in today's franchise marketplace. Mark will participate in a session alongside Ron Bender of Threshold Brands/Men in Kilts on Franchising 101, focusing on veterans and diversity in franchising. Finally, Clint will be providing his thoughts on the state of franchising with a focus on an economic and community outlook.

For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/

For more information about the International Franchise Expo, visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/ife/ .

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

