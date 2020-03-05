Propeller Announces New Machine Tracking System, DirtMate, That Collects Productivity Data in Real Time

DirtMate sensors fill in the blind spots that occur between surveys with real-time data. After a quick, wireless installation, they get to work collecting RTK GPS and IMU information that is available for immediate access. And, the simplicity doesn't stop there—DirtMate sensors can run on solar power, or can be wired into the machine.

The data stream feeds directly into the Propeller Platform, which converts the data into live 3D surfaces. Worksites can use this information to generate cut and fill heatmaps, utilization graphs, and progress-to-design measurements.

For the first time ever, site supervisors know what headway their team is making, where it is being made, and have a timestamp of the exact moment the work was complete. DirtMate is your worksite, live.

Suez's Hallam Road Landfill site in Australia is among the first to test DirtMate out in the wild. Just five months after installing DirtMate on 20 machines, they have been able to:

measure volumes moved on a daily basis, quickly and cost-effectively.

optimize vehicle routes and improve the efficiency of vehicles working.

reduce reliance on contractors for progress data and started collecting the data themselves.

and, quickly identify traffic management issues, such as pinch points or areas of high risk, using the snail trail feature.

John Jones, the National Landfill Technical Manager for Suez Australia, is calling DirtMate, "a game-changer for landfill operations," and is in the process of recommending this machine sensor technology to the rest of the the global Suez Group.

Suez Australia's recommendation marks the beginning of DirtMate's mission to land on every worksite across the globe, as well as an evolution from Propeller's past. It's a way of paving a new path toward something they call total worksite management, while still reaffirming their commitment to accuracy, support and industry focus.

In less than one week Propeller will begin their hunt for beta users at ConExpo, the largest construction trade show in North America, hosting over 2,800 exhibitors.

"For us, DirtMate is a huge, proud moment, and in many ways, a culmination of our learnings from all our customers," says Rory San Miguel, Propeller CEO and co-founder. "Working to capture progress data from each machine, as the machine's active, is the natural evolution for us and our customers. They now have a single, simple place for all their worksite survey data."

