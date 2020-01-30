Proper Launches New Brand for Fitness Union

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper, a business and brand strategy company based in Portland, Oregon, has announced the launch of a rebrand on behalf of its client Fitness Union. Fitness Union, formerly known as Kim Stout Fitness, needed to shift away from being a founder-named brand. The new brand implementation better accommodates plans for future growth and hiring, while reflecting its community-oriented approach to providing personalized fitness training services.

Fitness Union founder Kim Stout had the new company name in mind but needed help with the business strategy and the creative process. Working with Proper, a new business identity came to life representing boldness, movement and connection. The new brand was translated into a typography logo and accompanying icon which adds flexibility to translate the brand across different mediums such as social media.

Proper extended the brand into a redesigned website that utilized custom photography to showcase group camaraderie and Kim demonstrating the correct exercise techniques to prevent injury while working out.

On the progress being made with her business, Kim had the following to say. "Cody from Proper provided the guidance, support and education to get me to the next step in my business. We are continuing to work together to scale my business through opening my own gym and we'll be hiring trainers in the coming months. I cannot imagine ever having made these strides and finding my inner confidence without his help."

To celebrate the progress Kim has made with her business, Proper has donated a portion of the project proceeds to Active Children Portland based on their overlap of values with Fitness Union. This nonprofit provides free, mentor-led after-school programming for over 1,200 kids in under-served communities. Soccer, nutrition, creative writing, and service-learning programming is delivered four days per week, 30 weeks a year, keeping kids active, healthy, and engaged in a positive, safe, and stable after-school environment.

Proper is a full-service business and brand strategy company located in Portland, Oregon. We believe when small businesses succeed, our communities succeed. That belief drives everything we do on behalf of our clients. For more information, please visit https://properstgy.com.

